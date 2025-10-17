Trump Destroys Biden in Exchange With Zelenskyy Over Diplomatic Mastery

President Donald Trump delivered a massive blow to former President Joe Biden's ego on Friday during a White House exchange with Urkainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The press event featured a discussion concerning the defense needs of Ukraine in its current ongoing conflict with Russia.

A video clip captured the exchange, which is now going crazy viral on the internet.

President Trump displayed his skills with foreign policy and his competence in dealing with troubled regions of the world, while also delivering a sick burn to Biden, who failed miserably to do anything to end the war between Israel and Gaza.

Ever since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has provided approximately $66.9 billion in military assistance, bringing total assistance since 2014 to about $69.7 billion. That means taxpayers have directly paid for another country's military equipment. Things like multi-mission radars to anti-armor mines, all to give Ukraine's defense capabilities a boost.

Since August 2021, the U.S. has invoked the Presidential Drawdown Authority a staggering 55 times, sending $31.7 billion in weapons and supplies from Defense Department stockpiles to Ukraine. With our economy still deep in recovery mode, it's imperative that the administration work toward a peaceful resolution. Otherwise, things are going to get rowdy.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Zelenskyy during the press event what he believed was the biggest difference between Trump's diplomacy and that of former President Joe Biden.

"Trump has showed that he can manage a ceasefire in the Middle East. That's why I hope we can do this," he answered, referring to reaching a peaceful resolution to his nation's conflict with Russia.

President Trump jumped in, saying, "I'd say it's because I'm extremely competent. The other is grossly incompetent."

🚨 DOOCY: Biggest difference in diplomacy between Trump and Biden?



ZELENSKY: Trump has showed that he can manage ceasefire in Middle East! That's why I hope we can do this.



TRUMP: I'd say it's because I'm extremely competent. The other is grossly INCOMPETENT.



🫳🎤 BOOM! pic.twitter.com/pjEt7J918x — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2025

Biden is most definitely going to need some burn cream after that one. Especially because it's true. The former president had plenty of time to help broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, but put essentially no effort into doing so. In just 10 months on the job, Trump did what many thought was impossible. The results speak for themselves.

The crowd in the room erupted into applause after the president delivered his zinger.

The Trump administration has clearly stated that the current U.S. policy on the war between Russia and Ukraine isn't sustainable, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio has repeated that stance. However, reaching such an agreement is going to require both countries to make sacrifices.

Zelenskyy may not realize just how blessed he is that Trump is in the White House and not former Vice President Kamala Harris. Can you imagine how much of a disaster the geopolitical stage would be with her at the helm? There would be no ceasefire in the Middle East, that much is for sure. Harris can't talk her way out of a paper bag. Negotiations would just be word salads that would leave all parties at the table befuddled.

With this major diplomatic win between Israel and Hamas, many now hope the Russia-Ukraine conflict—which has pushed the globe to the edge of another world war—can reach a peaceful resolution. That's a reason to celebrate.

