Chicago Police Given Disturbing New Order About Border Patrol Agents

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin says Chicago law enforcement officers received orders not to render aid to Border Patrol agents over the weekend as agents faced angry crowds. Melugin posted the report on X.

“Chicago police officers were instructed by their Chief of Patrol to NOT respond to Border Patrol agents’ call for help yesterday after they were reportedly surrounded by a large crowd of protesters following a ramming incident & shooting of an armed woman,” Melugin wrote.

Melugin attached what he said is a Chicago Police Department computer-aided dispatch (CAD) screenshot. The CAD message quoted an unnamed caller identifying as a Border Patrol agent.

“Caller is 1 of approx 30 armed border patrol agents (ice) who are being surrounded by a large crowd of people requesting cpd,” the CPD dispatch read. “No units will respond to this.”

This is truly chilling. Law enforcement officers are supposed to be part of a sacred fraternity that has each other's backs. Liberals are dividing them like they have the rest of the country.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Saturday that protesters “attacked and rammed” Border Patrol officers with vehicles and “boxed” them in with ten cars, forcing agents to fire on an armed woman. Thankfully, no law enforcement officers suffered injuries in the incident.

How long will city leaders allow Border Patrol agents to face danger without local backup? When blood is shed, will Chicago’s leadership accept responsibility for the violence and property damage they permitted? My money says they’ll blame the Trump administration, even though President Trump acted to uphold federal duties.

The Daily Caller reports that the agency condemned the apparent use of vehicles against officers after DHS said “illegal aliens” targeted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents with cars during two separate incidents in Chicago.

ICE launched “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago and across Illinois on Sept. 8 to target illegal migrants who “flocked” to the region because sanctuary laws make some cities safe havens, DHS said. Local politicians — including Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson — have criticized the Trump administration’s enforcement efforts. Violent clashes have broken out across the area as a result.

We should hope that this lack of concern for Chicago residents’ safety jolts voters awake and leads to the removal of Johnson and other officials who failed them. Criminals from multiple countries have poured into the United States and headed straight for the Windy City because sanctuary policies attract them.

Add that to the epidemic of gun violence terrorizing city streets, and you must wonder why leftist policies still run the show. The federal government must enforce immigration laws. Refusing to send help to federal agents under attack — while violent left-wing extremists strike — sits on the wrong side of both morality and duty.

Those who run the city appear to protect criminals rather than law-abiding residents who simply want to live in peace. Leftists only care about inflating their registered voter numbers to win elections.

Come on, Chicago — what are you waiting for? It’s time to send illegal immigrants back where they came from.

