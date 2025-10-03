'Hanoi' Jane Fonda Explodes Like Dynamite on Dem Leaders Losing to Trump

Actress "Hanoi" Jane Fonda blew a gasket this week during an appearance on CNN, where she went off on Democrat Party leaders for being "not good enough" while she spewed the same tired "Trump is authoritarian" nonsense she and the other left-wing "evangelists" in Hollywoke keep pushing.

Advertisement

Fonda was promoting the relaunch of her Committee for the First Amendment. Hollywood liberals birthed the organization during the Cold War in the late 1940s to fight the blacklisting that arose during the McCarthy era.

A liberal started a committee to allegedly promote the First Amendment even though someone on her side of the political divide recently killed a man in cold blood for exercising his right to free speech. Also, it's conservatives in the entertainment industry who are often blacklisted and passed over for roles due to their political beliefs.

What, exactly, is Fonda aiming to accomplish with her committee other than virtue signaling and desperately attempting to become relevant again?

“No president has ever sent troops into the Democratic cities across the country saying full force,” Fonda remarked during the interview.

“No president, as far as I know, has tried to control the Federal Reserve, the central bank. He is amassing power in a way that will destroy our democracy. And so we‘re going to stand up. We‘re creatives. We‘re storytellers. We can do it creatively. We can have a good time while we do it,” she continued.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The actress then admitted that the current state of Democratic Party leadership leaves her with little hope. I think everything she's saying about the failure of her party is good news for the future of this nation, so I, for one, am totally okay with it.

Advertisement

“We‘re going to have a good group, and we‘re going to have fun doing it,” Fonda commented. “But I also have a PAC, a climate PAC that elects people all over the country because I don‘t feel that our leaders are doing what they need to do. And if you can‘t change the people, change the people. That‘s what we‘re doing.”

In a previous statement, Fonda urged artists in the entertainment industry to take a stand against the "forces of repression" and a "coordinated campaign to silence critics."

I fear Fonda is deeply confused. Maybe it's her age. After all, former President Joe Biden put the devastating impact of cognitive decline on intelligence and clear thinking in the public eye for us all to see.

No one attempts to silence critics of President Donald Trump. Conservatives believe in freedom of speech. Leftists have the right to speak their mind, air their grievances, and share their beliefs publicly.

Again, I repeat: Many on the left want to put to death anyone who refuses to adopt their groupthink. Fonda suffers from a persecution complex and a desperate need for meaning in the sunset of her life, so she paints herself and her ilk as the true victims of oppression.

“We know there is power in solidarity and strength in numbers,” the statement went on to say. “We will stand together — fiercely united — to defend free speech and expression from this assault. This is not a partisan issue. That is why we urge every American who cares about the First Amendment — the cornerstone of our democracy — and every artist around the globe who looks to the United States as a beacon of freedom to join us."

Advertisement

“And to those who profit from our work while threatening the livelihoods of everyday working people, bowing to government censorship and cowering to brute intimidation: We see you, and history will not forget. This will not be the last you hear from us,” it continued.

Someone should take Fonda to a mental health professional because these delusions are spiraling out of control.

Help PJ Media continue to expose the truth about radical the entertainment industry as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.