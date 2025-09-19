Legal Documents Say Attempted Kavanaugh Assassin Identified As Transgender

According to legal documents, the biological male who tried to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh identifies as a transgender woman. Along with gender dysphoria, the suspect also suffers from other mental illnesses and was suicidal.

Nicholas Roske, 29, received a prison sentence of 30 years for trying to kill Kavanaugh in 2022, just before the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court the same year. A filing from the Justice Department released on Friday reveals that Roske, who pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him for the incident in April 2025, three years after his initial arrest outside of Kavanaugh's home.

Law enforcement officials found him armed with a bag full of weapons and burglary tools. Another filing, this one from Roske's attorneys, says that Roske now goes by the name "Sophie Roske" and that his legal representatives refer to him by female pronouns.

There seems to be some kind of correlation between leftist extremism and transgenderism. One that fractures the sufferer's mind so badly that they truly believe that those who do not accept and affirm their delusions must be eradicated. It's a truly disturbing problem that liberals are doing all they can to avoid admitting and addressing.

A footnote on the filing says that the defense will no longer be using Roske's birth name "out of respect" for the failed assassin. "The case is captioned as United States v. John Roske," the suspect's attorneys said. “That name remains Ms. Roske’s legal name, and she has not asked to recaption the case. Out of respect for Ms. Roske, the balance of this pleading and counsel’s in-court argument will refer to her as Sophie and use female pronouns.”

Sources who are close to the case said that Roske was identifying as female before he made the attempt on Kavanaugh's life, now going by the female name that is reflected in the defense filings.

NEW: The man who attempted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh identifies as a transgender woman and was deeply mentally ill and suicidal, according to documents first obtained by @realDailyWire.



Details below: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6vrSK6ljLk — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 19, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi spoke with the Daily Wire, saying that the attack is viewed as "political violence" and calling Roske a "disturbed individual."

“This attempt against the life of a Supreme Court Justice was an attack on the entire judicial system that cannot go unpunished,” Bondi said. “This Department of Justice condemns political violence and our prosecutors will ensure that this disturbed individual faces severe consequences for his deranged actions.”

Another filing reveals that attorneys with the DOJ made the case that the court's sentence for Roske “must send the unequivocal, clear, and strong message that attempted violence and threats of violence against members of the judiciary — as well as other public and federal officials — cannot and will not be tolerated, and will be justly and severely condemned.”

This revelation is significant due to recent events that have unfolded in the U.S., with the assassination of conservative activist and Trending Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during an on-campus event at Utah Valley University. Kirk's assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was in a romantic relationship with a biological male, Lance Twiggs, who identifies as transgender and is currently in the process of transitioning to a female.

Twiggs, also 22, was allegedly kicked out of his family home for abusing drugs and alcohol and excessive gaming. And that is a major problem, it seems, with the younger generation. They spend too much time in a fantasy world with other individuals, many of whom seem to be radicalized, leading to the spread of a social contagion that, without balance and proper treatment for mental health issues, can lead to acts of violence.

The incident with Robinson, the shootings at two Christian schools — both carried out by transgender shooters — has led to calls for an investigation into transgender violence and extremism, especially online. Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka, has revealed that the new draft of the U.S. Counterterrorism Plan addresses this issue.

Another filing from the DOJ released Friday shows that Roske conducted thorough research, created plans, and then tried to carry out an assassination of Kavanaugh. His motivation for carrying out the plan was to "single-handedly" alter "the Constitutional order for ideological ends."

In a post on Discord dated March 18, 2022, he wrote, "My mental health is too poor for me to fear death. But prison sounds worse. To be monitored to the point where you can't even kill yourself. So if I did kill someone I would definitely try to get away with it."

Roske also conducted research in April 2022 on shooting videos and dug up information on mass shootings and the suspects who carried them out. His searches included, "which person's death would have the biggest impact on the world?"

The straw that seemed to break the camel's back for Roske and solidify his choice of target was the leaked draft of the opinion in Roe v. Wade.

“When I saw the leaked draft, it made me upset and then it made me want to — I don’t know,” he explained. “I was under the delusion that I could make the world a better place by killing him.”

He asked his online contacts through Discord, “Would [associate justices’ last name] being removed from the [Supreme Court] help women long term?” He also said, “I was thinking of the Roe decision. I feel like those 9 people make a much bigger impact than most people,” and “the thought of Roe v. Wade and gay marriage both being repealed has me furious.”

The leaker of that draft has still not been caught.

Leftists are still desperately trying to gaslight Americans into believing that it's the political right that is responsible for these shootings. Whether they blame it on the lack of gun control laws — of which there is no shortage — or pushing false narratives to make Robinson out to be a member of the MAGA movement, liberals are not willing to take responsibility for the poison they spread to impressionable young minds.

While busting individuals and the extremist groups they belong to is a critical step in making the country safer, authorities must also address the ideology that is the root cause of the violence that is spilling innocent blood.

