Court Rules That Indiana's Ban on Transgender Surgeries for Minors Can Take Effect

A federal court has officially ruled this week that the state of Indiana's ban on minors receiving transgender medical services can take effect immediately, which is extremely good news. It's a big win for all those who recognize the danger of encouraging young people to make life-altering decisions before they are mature enough to understand the consequences. Hopefully, courts will make similar decisions regarding other states that have passed legislation of this nature.

According to a report from FOX59, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals lifted an injunction that was approved against the ban in June 2023 by a lower court.

Check out further details from the Daily Wire:

Indiana’s ban, which was signed into law back in April, prohibits gender surgeries, cross-sex hormones, and puberty blockers for Indiana residents under 18.



The law was initially set to take effect last July. Instead, it took effect on Tuesday when the appeals court’s decision was handed down.



The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) challenged the law last summer, filing a lawsuit on behalf of four trans-identifying people and an Indiana doctor who provides transgender medical services.



The ban also prohibits “aiding or abetting another physician or practitioner in the provision of gender transition procedures to a minor.”

“Permanent gender-changing surgeries with lifelong impacts and medically prescribed preparation for such a transition should occur as an adult, not as a minor,” Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-Ind.) said after signing the legislation.

“There has and will continue to be debate within the medical community about the best ways to provide physical and mental health care for adolescents who are struggling with their own gender identity, and it is important that we recognize and understand those struggles are real,” he continued.

Now here's where things get a little aggravating. One day earlier, Holcomb was complaining that the legislation was "clear as mud."

“It wasn’t part of my agenda,” Holcomb said to reporters. “I’ve told some people very close to me: This is clear as mud. There’s some vagueness to it. So I want to make sure I completely understand.”

So which is it? Is it a good piece of legislation, or does it leave a lot of things unclear? Politicians are some of the worst communicators on earth, which is hilarious considering communication is probably the most vital, important part of their job.

Sen. Tyler Johnson (R-14th District) said that the legislation, which he wrote, is a "common sense policy to help protect kids."

There are now 23 states in the country that have banned or placed restrictions on transgender medical services. This is a good sign. It demonstrates that more and more folks are waking up to reality on this issue. Our culture is endangering children's lives and mental well-being by attempting to affirm a person's gender delusions.

If we want to help transgender kids, we should address gender dysphoria and help them accept and love themselves the way they were born. An ideal like this ought to appeal to progressives, but alas, normalizing sexual deviancy helps them more quickly destroy traditional societal norms and opens up the door for more cultural influence.

The states that have banned these practices include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Here's a prime example of why this kind of legislation is critically important:

Hundreds of teen girls in the U.S., some as young as 12, have gotten elective, gender-related double mastectomies to remove their healthy breasts over the last few years.



Both puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones come with serious health risks. Puberty blockers can affect bone growth and density and cause sexual dysfunction, voice damage, and infertility, among other issues. Cross-sex hormones can cause infertility, deadly blood clots, heart attacks, increased cancer risks of the breasts and ovaries, liver dysfunction, worsening psychological illness, and other serious conditions.

Transgenderism has become a popular thing for kids and teenagers to participate in, thanks in large part to social media influencers making it look cool and teaching impressionable viewers that gender identity should be their whole personality. It's a social contagion.

According to new information, there are an estimated 300,000 minors between the ages of 13 to 17 who identify as being transgender as of 2022. Sadly, that number is growing.

Being a teenager has always been difficult. You're too old to be a kid but too young to be an adult. You're experiencing adult-level emotions with the immaturity of a child. Everything is new and confusing. You're starting to discover things you like and what makes you unique.

And now all of these pressures pile up on you to find where you belong. You're being indoctrinated day in and day out. Teachers and famous people encourage you to indulge in these practices with the promise that doing so will make you happy. Later on, you realize that it was all a lie meant to push an agenda.

Kids need Jesus Christ and the gospel. They need to know that no matter what sin they've committed, no matter what they look like or how they feel, Jesus can save them, He loves them and will bring them into the church where they will finally have a place they fit in. If only schools taught the gospel.