Trump Says People of Faith Are the 'Soul of This Country'

Former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday evening, where he delivered a speech that reaffirmed his commitment to Americans of faith, particularly devotees to the Lord Jesus Christ, going on to remind his audience that he "fought harder for Christians than any president" in recent memory during his first four years in the White House and pledged to do so again if he wins the election in November.

As someone who has been a Christian for two decades now, it's fantastic to hear Trump, or heck, any conservative for that matter, uphold the important contributions that followers of Christ have made in the founding of this great nation and its almost miraculous success. After all, the United States would not exist at all if it were not for the Puritans seeking freedom to express their specific flavor of the faith.

Those brave souls who traveled here and set up Christian communities—where the laws that governed them were principles found in the Ten Commandments and the Old Testament case laws that expound on them—helped to create a way of life, a worldview, that would pave the way for the Great Experiment that would come in 1776.

Plainly stated, without Jesus Christ, without dedicated, morally upright Christians, without the Church, there would be no America. God is responsible for our success. We have wandered far from our roots, and as such, our society is now gleefully affirming sinful behavior and lifestyles that are contrary to God's law. Naturally, we reap the consequences of those actions.

I think Trump recognizes that in order for America to truly be great again, it must restore its belief in and dependence upon God our Savior. As the founding fathers made clear, only a morally upright people can truly have freedom.

Here's more via The Daily Wire:

Trump was met with a standing ovation as he took the stage in Nashville at the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention, where he offered his support to Christians and tore into the Biden administration for going after faithful Americans.

“We’re going to save this country. It will be thanks to the men and women like you,” the 45th president went on to tell the crowd. “You make God’s work your work, that’s what you do.”

“In my first term, I fought harder for Christians than any president ever before... under my leadership, we did more to protect religious freedom than anyone before,” Trump stated, reminding the crowd about his record. “They’re giving you a hard time in Washington right now, but they won’t be giving you a hard time in about 11 months.”

Trump’s speech comes after two dominant Republican presidential primary wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, and just days before the South Carolina Republican presidential primary. Recent general election polling shows that a potential face-off between President Joe Biden and Trump will be close, with national polls showing Biden in the lead, but swing state polls in Arizona, Georgia, and even Nevada showing Trump with advantages over Biden.

Trump is a smart guy. He knows that he cannot win the general election without the religious vote, thus he has to ensure his platform contains policies addressing the issues they care about. He did this beautifully the first time he won the presidency. What really made him stand out at that time, however, was the fact he actually carried out those policies. A politician that keeps his word is like finding a unicorn that poops Skittles. He earned a lot of respect for that.

“I was the first president to attend the March for Life in Washington, DC,” he noted before contrasting his record with the actions of the Biden administration. “Pro-lifers are now being hunted down by the Biden regime as enemies of the state. Never again will the federal government be used to target religious leaders,” he added. “Americans of faith are not dangers to our country, they are the soul of our country.”



He also pledged that, if elected back to the White House, he will “create a new task force focused on fighting anti-Christian bias” with a mission to “investigate all forms of discrimination and harassment against Christians across America.”

The former president then went on to slam all the liberal attacks that have been going on for the last few years concerning monuments of our Founding Fathers and other American patriots, saying, “Nobody will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration, I swear to you."

That statement was a real hit with the audience, which then erupted into a standing ovation as Trump vowed to protect God in the public square.

“We have an incompetent president who does not know what the hell he’s doing; he will not lead us to the promised land,” the former president said as he bashed Biden. “The restoration of law in this country begins with firing crooked Joe Biden.”

“I’ve been indicted more than Al Capone... I’ve been indicted more than some of the greatest criminals in the world,” Trump said, just before warning the crowd, “The corrupt persecution from this regime will not stop with me.”

He's right about that. While the radical left absolutely hates Trump with the intensity of a thousand burning suns, the truth is, they really want to destroy you and me, anyone who dares to uphold traditional, biblical values. We stand in the way of their mission to force everyone into a hive mind, which they believe is the only way to perfect humanity and create utopia. It's sick and twisted.

Trump is the figurehead of the modern-day hardcore conservative movement. Therefore, strike the shepherd, scatter the sheep. Leftists plan to make him suffer such utter destruction that real American patriots are terrified into silence. Let it not be so.