Carl Weathers, Who Played Apollo Creed in 'Rocky,' Passes Away at 76

Without a doubt, one of the greatest sports movies of all time is "Rocky," starring Sylvester Stallone, who also created the character, wrote the screenplay, and pitched the film to major studios until he finally got it made. However, as iconic as Stallone's role as the down-and-out boxer who couldn't seem to catch a break was, the film would not have been such a huge success without an amazing foil for Rocky to play against.

And that foil was played masterfully by actor Carl Weathers, who made the character of Apollo Creed one of the greatest antagonists of all time, which is what makes the news of Weathers' passing today, at the age of 76, so heartbreaking.

Weathers' family published a statement, which read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Weathers had a successful film career that expanded well beyond his role as Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky movies. He also played opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the sci-fi/horror classic "Predator," not to mention the comedic chops he put on display in the Adam Sandler film "Happy Gilmore."

Speaking of "Predator," you may have frequently seen a meme floating around social media that features the iconic handshake between Schwarzenegger and Weathers from the movie, which demonstrates how significant a part the actor has played in the development of popular culture.

Weathers' most recent work included a stint on the popular Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," which he starred in for all three seasons of the show. In fact, he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in season 2.

Weathers was born on Jan. 14, 1948, in New Orleans. Not only was he an amazing actor, but he excelled in athletics as well, participating in boxing, judo, soccer, gymnastics, wrestling, and even football. In the eighth grade he earned an athletic scholarship to attend a private school, St. Augustine High School.

Interestingly, Weathers also played one game with the Raiders in the National Football League before the team cut him in September 1971. It was during his time playing football that Weathers began his acting career, working as an extra.

While he had a few decent parts on television shows popular in the early seventies, his big break was "Rocky." He landed the part of Apollo after auditioning for the part with Sylvester Stallone. He slammed Sly for his acting, which ended up landing him the role.

There are a lot of giants in Hollywood from the past that we have been saying goodbye to over the last few years. This is definitely one that hurts since many of us grew up watching him in the "Rocky" series. The man is a legend. Thoughts and prayers to the Weathers family.