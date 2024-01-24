Comedian Dana Carvey's Son's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

The cause of death for Dex Carvey, the son of comedian and actor Dana Carvey, has finally been revealed. TMZ reports that Dex, 32, died from an accidental drug overdose from a mixture of fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine. Addiction is a serious issue in this country right now, especially when it comes to fentanyl, which is an illegal substance that continually finds its way into this country through the southern border.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old,” a statement from the family read the day after his death. “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things – music, art, filmmaking, comedy – and pursued all of them passionately.”

Dex passed away in November 2023.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends, and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever,” the statement continued.

The Carvey family urged individuals who are currently struggling with addiction to seek help as soon as possible.

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” it finished.

On Tuesday, TMZ obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office located in Los Angeles County that stated Dex Carvey died from toxicity that resulted from mixing fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine.

Local law enforcement officers spoke with the outlet and informed them that Dex was locked inside a bathroom and "was unresponsive upon discovery; police sources said that paramedics had attempted to revive Dex, who was subsequently 'pronounced dead on the scene.'"

Here's more information from Breitbart:

Dana Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, still share a younger son together, Thomas Carvey, aged 30. News of Dex’s death due to an accidental fentanyl overdose comes one day after Rick Harrison, one of the chief talents on Pawn Stars, revealed that his 39-year-old son, Adam, died from a fentanyl overdose, which he blamed on the border crisis. “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better,” he said.

President Joe Biden's job as commander-in-chief is to ensure that our nation is kept safe from foreign and domestic threats. This includes making the border secure and deporting illegal immigrants who have made their way into the United States.

Cartels are taking full advantage of the wide open southern border, using it to smuggle illicit substances such as fentanyl to customers here on our soil. People like Dex Carvey and Adam Harrison are dead partly because of the lack of action from the Biden administration to prevent these individuals from getting into America.

When will they be held accountable for the loss of life we're seeing all over the country due to this substance?