Sarah Huckabee Sanders Weighs in on Donald Trump's Veepstakes

After former President Donald Trump captured a massive victory in the Iowa caucuses, many believe he's destined to become the GOP nominee. Thus, the speculation about who he might be choosing as his vice president has reached a fever pitch, and the list of potential picks is growing longer and longer by the day.

Some obvious choices include former candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out after Iowa last week and immediately backed Trump. Others think it could be Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who has also backed the former commander-in-chief Scott hails from the same state as Trump's only competition left in the race, Nikki Haley.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.), Trump's former press secretary, was recently asked if there was any chance she might be on the list as a VP pick and if she'd consider the position, during an interview on Sunday on "Face the Nation" on CBS.

To be honest, it didn't feel as much like an interview as an interrogation, proving once again that the mainstream media has it out for anyone who stands for conservative values. Tolerance, in the leftist worldview, is a one-way street.

Host Margaret Brennan fired off question after question at Sanders concerning the typical hot-button issues conservatives get grilled over, including abortion. Sanders represented the truth well and stood by her convictions throughout the entire interview, so props to her for keeping it real as my generation used to say.

Some folks, especially those who are in high political positions of power, tend to compromise their conservative values, placing their ambitions and desire to hold on to their jobs higher than doing what is best for the country. This is not the case for Sanders, thankfully, which means she has a very bright future ahead of her in the service of her country.

Toward the end of the interview, Brennan asked her about the potential of being Trump's vice presidential pick should he win the GOP nomination.

“I think this election right now is very simple. It’s a very clear contrast. You have two individuals who have a four-year record to run on,” Sanders stated.

She continued:

One has a record of success coming from a posture and a position of strength in Donald Trump, and one who comes from a position of weakness. Every single thing that voters actually care about, every single thing that drives voters to show up and cast their ballot, Donald Trump is winning on, whether it’s the economy, whether it’s securing the border, whether it’s national security, whether it’s taking a hard line against China, every single one of those major issues that really drive voters, Donald Trump is dominating Joe Biden on. And they both have clear records in which to run from, and I have no doubt that the matchup in November will declare Donald Trump a clear victor because of that — that contrast.

That was not the answer Brennan was hoping for. She then brought up former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's support for Haley, asking Sanders whether or not Trump can unite the nation. Sanders' response was perfect.

“It’s hard to argue that having a good economy, having safe and secure borders, taking a hard line against China, those are empowering and unifying things for our country,” she replied.

Brennan then moved the conversation toward the vice presidency.

“Look, I absolutely love the job I have,” Sanders replied. “I think it’s one of the best jobs I could ever ask for. And I am honored to serve as governor, and I hope I get to do it for the next seven years.”

Would Arkansas Gov. @SarahHuckabee, who was one of Donald Trump's White House press secretaries, be open to serving as his vice president?



"I love the job I have," she says, adding that she hopes to do it "for the next seven years." pic.twitter.com/MJsyvZom7p — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 21, 2024

Brennan replied by saying, "Next seven years. All right. That sounds like two terms — maybe a no."

You can't get one past Brennan can you? Sharp as a tack that one. Maybe Sanders believes that the best way she can serve this country is by focusing her efforts on bettering the state she loves and calls home? If more folks focused on local politics, the federal government wouldn't be able to trample over the 10th Amendment so easily.