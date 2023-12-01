Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Why She Hates Republicans During Interview With Tucker Carlson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently sat down for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, where she revealed why she is not a big fan of some of her GOP colleagues, naming specific individuals she's not too fond of. One thing's for sure: you can't deny that the notorious MTG has a steel spine. She doesn't have much in the way of reservations when it comes to speaking her mind.

There are a number of legitimate reasons for raking members of the Republican Party over the coals. I'm mostly thinking of those who belong to the infamous establishment, guys like Mitch McConnell who will compromise every principle they claim to hold in order to further their own political careers and keep their current position yet care little about what happens to the American people and their rights in the process.

The establishment has hindered conservatives' efforts to restore the liberties and freedoms in our Constitution for decades. After former President Barack Obama took office and the left moved further to the left, the American people had finally had enough and voted Donald Trump into the White House. He was the polar opposite of the establishment, which is why it hated him. He threatened establishment positions of power.

Because Trump kept his promises and fulfilled his word to the American people, voters woke up to the reality that all of their representatives and senators should be acting this way while serving the public. And that's what led to people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz getting elected into the House of Representatives.

The movement against the establishment has continued to rage on ever since. When Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) became House Speaker and compromised conservative values, a movement arose to toss him out of his position. Arguably, we now have a much more principled individual in the seat.

Greene made her revelation on Carlson's new show on X/Twitter, where the pair had a conversation on a variety of issues and topics, including how she feels about her colleagues. Despite many folks who are pleased with Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) work thus far, Greene said she is "extremely disappointed" by some of the things he's done.

“Let’s be very honest, this is nothing he ever planned for, was not prepared for. Had no base staff ready for this. It’s literally something he luckily got thrown into — thrown in a hot frying pan. Being speaker of the House is one of the hardest jobs in the country. It really is,” Greene told Carson. “This is a CEO position of one of the most powerful companies, so to speak, in the world — or the most powerful one.”

“And I was extremely disappointed when the first thing our new Speaker Mike Johnson does as a conservative, is he brings a continuing resolution to the floor … that just completely funds Joe Biden and his administration’s budget that Nancy Pelosi created and passed during my first term, which I hated, absolutely hated," she added. “I hated Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House. I hated the bills that she put, I hate the budget — I think it’s disgusting, it’s filled with utter, horrible things. And he passed that clean, like that."

Ep. 43 You think elected Republicans in Washington are craven frauds who’d sell your children for a steak dinner at the French Laundry? Actually, says Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s worse than that. pic.twitter.com/F9Q0Xvo9m2 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 30, 2023

Carlson asked the Georgia Republican how the government could keep going when politicians aren't focused on major issues like the national debt and the border crisis. Greene responded that voters shouldn't tolerate this kind of nonsense as one party is attempting to obliterate the country and everything it stands for, while the other is either aiding them in this endeavor or doing nothing to stop them. And this is why she despises some of her fellow Republicans.

“Here’s why I hate Republicans right now. They don’t do a damn thing to stop it, Tucker. They campaign on it every single cycle. They talk about it. They go on the news and say all these wonderful sounding things to their voters and their donors,” Greene explained. “They do their committee hearing five-minute clips and post it all over social media and then they send red meat fundraising emails and no one does a damn thing to stop the agenda that is literally killing Americans, killing Americans every day.”

On this, we agree. Many Republicans talk, talk, talk, but not many of them walk, walk, walk. No more just talking about it. We need officials in office who will follow the example of Donald Trump and do what they promise to do. If they don't deliver, they get a pink slip courtesy of the American people. Simple as that.