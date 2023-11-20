Cardi B Just Lit Into Biden: Our Country Is 'Really F***ed'

"All truth is God's truth" is a Christian saying that basically means that no matter where something that is factually accurate and true is spoken, it comes from the Lord Almighty. After all, in the Holy Scriptures, God spoke through a jackass. The animal, not President Joe Biden. Just clarifying that.

Which is why it should be no shock that rap artist Cardi B has made a super-based statement in a post published on Instagram. She revealed to her massive number of followers -- all 169 million of them -- that she would never again be backing another aspiring president after being disappointed in the results of the Biden administration. Cardi B openly supported and backed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, a move she clearly regrets now.

According to the popular rapper, America's economy is a total dumpster fire, the "world is in f***ing shambles," huge budget cuts are slamming New York, and leaders are making even more cuts to the budget despite sending a neverending river of cash to foreign countries. She's not wrong, folks. She's not wrong. Looks like the red pilling of Cardi B is well underway.

Via Breitbart News:

The Bronx-raised performer, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, went to social media following last week’s announcement by New York City Mayor Eric Adams there would be a five percent cut affecting services in the Big Apple. The police, public libraries, schools, and sanitation are among the departments affected because the city’s law now prioritizes funding for Biden’s economic migrants, as Breitbart News reported. Video footage of Cardi B’s explosive rant was shared on X, formerly Twitter, where it has garnered more than 14 million views over the weekend: “I’m an angry b*** right now… I need y’all to spread this video, and if something happens to me, it’s because I’m speaking the truth.”

Before going with the rest of Cardi B's rant, it's worth mentioning, for the sake of context, that the crisis situation impacting New York is a direct result of sanctuary city policies coupled with President Joe Biden's desire to screw around with the demographics of the United States by allowing the southern border to remain wide open and letting hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants every day cross into the United States.

And it's no secret that progressives always place the well-being of immigrants over the well-being of their own country's people. They need more voters on the rolls in order to ensure they achieve the level of power and influence they need in Congress and in local governments to enact the plan they have for transforming America into the vision shared by Karl Marx.

What better way to do that than to allow illegal migrants into the country, get them addicted to the welfare state, and then bombard them with narratives about how since evil Republicans want to take away their free stuff they better -- illegally -- vote in elections to keep Democrats in power?

“In New York, there is a $120 million budget cut in New York that’s going to affect schools, public libraries, and the police department….And a $5 million budget cut in sanitation,” Cardi B added. “b**** we are going to be drowning in f***ing rats.”

“I’m not endorsing no f***ing president no more,” the rap star proclaimed, making the accusation that while her beloved city is facing these devastating cuts, “Joe Biden’s talking about, ‘Yeah, we can fund two wars.'”

In a rare statement of self-awareness from a major celebrity, Cardi B pointed out that she's wealthy and that a lot of what's happening financially within the economy won't have an impact on her, but will leave future generations suffering.

“What’s going to happen to my nieces? What’s going to happen to nephews? What’s going to happen to my cousins, aunts, and my friends that’s living in the hood?" the rapper posited.

The rap artist also took an opportunity to chastise her fans and followers for focusing more on what she called "celebrity drama" instead of what's going on in the realm of politics, being oblivious to the things being done in our nation and across the world, and not participating in the voting process.

Man, I sure hope other entertainers start waking up the way Cardi B and fellow rapper Azealia Banks have when it comes to the issues impacting our culture. If they do, we might start to see a surge of young people in America waking up from the coma modern progressives have put them in, which, of course, was part of their plan all along.

Entertain the masses and glut them on frivilous pursuits until they are completely distracted while their rights and liberties are being stripped away. Evil to the core.



