Dolly Parton Fires Back at Critics of Her Collaboration With Kid Rock

If you thought cancel culture was dying out, you were sorely mistaken. It's very much alive, well, and thriving. This is largely due to the millions of progressive trolls and liberal losers who live to criticize every move a person makes. Let's face it, no matter what you do, it's going to make someone unhappy. Why bother worrying about it?

Advertisement

Legendary country music star Dolly Parton is dealing with some cancel-culture nonsense of her own after doing a collaboration with outspoken recording artist Kid Rock. The radical left thinks the only people who should ever express their political opinions are those who agree with them on every single issue. That is called "groupthink" and is evidence of the left-wing hive mind that claims to champion diversity but only when it comes to skin color and not thought.

Parton, who has described herself as being a "faith-based person," responded to the backlash over the collaboration by calling cancel culture "terrible" while also stating she's a firm believer in forgiveness, likely something that stems from her religious belief system.

The 77-year-old member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame sat down for a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, where she expressed an idea that is absolutely foreign to the left and no doubt leaves many of her critics casting a strange look in her direction.

The idea? She simply accepts Kid Rock for who he is and where he is in his life. Anyone else's mind blown? I mean, just accepting a person and being tolerant of their ideas and thoughts even if you might not agree with all of them? My brain is melting.

Advertisement

The song Parton and Kid Rock worked on is featured on her upcoming album "Rockstar." During the interview, she mentioned that she was more than happy for the opportunity to partner up with the rock-rap star "before the controversy that he had."

Did I miss something? What controversy did Kid Rock have recently? I mean, the guy is no stranger to controversy, but I can't recall him making headlines for anything other than helping launch the boycott of Bud Light earlier this year when the company partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney and almost obliterated its own brand. Is that what Dolly's talking about here?

I don't really think that is all that controversial, but that's just one guy's opinion.

“Of course I did that before the controversy that he had, but somebody was talking to me the other day, ‘How could you do this [song] with Kid?’” she told THR. “I said, ‘Hey, just because I love you don’t mean I don’t love Kid Rock. Just because I love Kid Rock don’t mean I don’t love you.’ I don’t condemn or criticize. I just accept and love.”

When it came time to explore her thoughts and feelings on cancel culture, Parton said the main reason she despises it is because of her religious faith.

Advertisement

“I think that’s terrible,” she explained. “We all make mistakes. We don’t all get caught at it. But also when somebody makes a mistake, it depends on who they are. That’s what God is there for."

“Now I happen to believe in God; I’m a faith-based person, so therefore I am able to see it like that,” she added. “A lot of people don’t, but even still, everybody deserves a second chance. You deserve to be innocent until you’re proven guilty. Even when you’re proven guilty, if God can forgive you, so can I. If God can forgive you, we all should forgive one another.”

I like her line of thinking, and I wish more on the left would adopt that point of view. Grace is not so common these days, is it?