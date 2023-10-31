Angelina Jolie Says Israeli Bombing of Gaza is Not 'Justified' by Hamas Terrorist Attacks

You know that saying, "The apple didn't fall far from the tree"? It usually refers to how similar a child is to one of his or her parents. Well, in the case of popular actress Angelina Jolie, that colloquialism could not be more wrong. She definitely inherited her acting talent from her father, outspoken conservative Jon Voight, but when it comes to politics, she has a different view of the world, especially regarding Israel.

Advertisement

The stance she's taking on the Jewish state is pretty much par for the course for Hollywood, which is a shame. In her younger days, Jolie never struck me as one who would conform to popular opinion, opting instead to think for herself. That doesn't seem to ring true these days.

A report from Breitbart has revealed that Jolie published a post on Instagram where she swung for the fences on Israel and its bombing of Gaza following the horrific terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas. Those attacks left 1,400 civilians dead.

Jolie started off on the right foot, condemning the actions of Hamas, but then she slammed the Israel Defense Forces for bombing Gaza in retaliation. What Jolie and so many others who have weighed in on this matter ignore is the fact that Hamas is using the people of Gaza as human shields, which does indeed result in casualties. However, Israel is doing everything it can to root out the actual terrorists and not harm the innocent people caught in the middle, and that's far more than what Hamas did.

“Like millions around the world I have spent the last weeks sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel, the death of so many innocent civilians, and wondering how best to help. I too am praying for the immediate, safe return of every hostage, and for the families who carry the unimaginable pain of a murder of a loved one. Above all, the children murdered, and the many children now orphaned,” the actress said.

“What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge,” Jolie added in the post.

Advertisement

Another important point Jolie missed is that neighboring countries such as Egypt have kept their borders closed and refused to allow Palestinian refugees fleeing from Gaza to enter their countries. I guess facts are inconvenient when you're pushing an agenda, even if you're doing so accidentally.

The popular actress, who was once married to award-winning actor Brad Pitt, made it clear that the vast majority of her concern lies with those who have been "displaced by violence in any context," while saying the Gaza Strip "has a population of over 2 million people (half of them children), who have lived under a severe blockade for nearly two decades, on top of decades of displacement and statelessness.”

“The few aid trucks that are entering are a fraction of what is needed (and was delivered daily before the present conflict), and the bombings are causing desperate new humanitarian needs daily. The denial of aid, fuel, and water is collectively punishing a people. Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire. Palestinian and Israeli lives — and the lives of all people globally — matter equally,” she continued.

The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that Jolie has been partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for well over two decades now and has been a part of campaigns in "support of forcibly displaced people around the world."

“She first joined in 2001 as a UN goodwill ambassador and then in 2012, she was made a special envoy. Last year, she stepped down from her role with the UNHCR, saying at the time that she wanted to tackle a wider set of humanitarian and human rights issues,” THR reported.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, we can all safely say that war sucks. It's an unfortunate part of living in the real world. However, in this particular conflict, there are clear-cut good guys and bad guys. Hamas launched this new war completely unprovoked, purposefully targeting innocent people to slaughter, including kids. That makes them the bad guys, hands down.

Don't stick up for the bad guys, folks. It's really that easy.

The left has made support for the Jewish people a standard for expulsion from the hive mind. You can't be part of the group if you dare to side with Israel or go against groupthink in any way. You will then be harassed and slammed until you apologize and start preaching the message of the hive mind. It's sickening.