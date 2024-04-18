Trevor Bauer's False Accuser Is Facing Jail. Will 'The Bachelor's' Accuser Be Next?

The woman who accused former Major League Baseball player Trevor Bauer of rape and impregnating her is facing 16 years in prison for multiple felonies involving false allegations against two men.

The indictment against Darcy Adanna Esemonu found that “pursuant to scheme or artifice to defraud, [Esemonu] knowingly did obtain a benefit from Marco Bresciani and Trevor Anthony Bauer, by means of fraudulent pretenses, representation, promises, or material omissions.”

Count two specifically references the crimes against Bresciani, which included “obtaining or seeking to obtain property or services from Marco Bresciani by means of a threat to in the future expose a secret or an asserted fact in a social media message... tending to subject Marco Bresciani to hatred, contempt, or ridicule or to impair Marco Bresciani’s credit, or business,” among other things.

Esemonu faked a pregnancy, demanded money for an abortion that never happened, threatened to go to the media and then did, and sued Bauer for alleged rape and impregnation. Bauer has always maintained his innocence but was suspended from MLB. Esemonu also demanded he pay her $3.6 million for her silence. Bauer said, “When I refused to pay her, she made up bogus sexual assault claims.”

This is not Bauer’s first experience with false assault allegations. Lindsey Hill accused the pitcher of violently assaulting her and was caught making a video from his bed smirking at the camera and texting a friend about how she was going to take his money. Hill never faced any consequences other than a defamation suit brought by Bauer that was settled with no exchange of money. She’s still sticking to her ridiculous story.

We rarely see female false accusers held accountable criminally, so the question must be asked: why is Esemonu finally facing the music? And why has Hill not been charged? She's crowing about it on Twitter/X and using the type of descriptive language one would expect from a gutter snipe who asked a man to beat her up and then tried to destroy his life over it.





I don't want to downplay what an unlikeable person Bauer seems to be. He's either the world's dumbest man, or he's just a degenerate man-whore. Too many women have told similar stories, leaving only a few options: he's a known target because of his sexual fetishes, he's a real abuser, or he has the mental acuity of a tree stump. But sexual deviant or dummy, authorities haven't charged him with anything and have instead charged one of his accusers with felonies. Bauer’s star status may have helped him get justice. When a notable ball player makes a report to the police, they tend to respond because if they don’t take the call seriously, a famous person has access to media and a large audience to cause trouble. The average Joe doesn’t have that luxury.

Look at Clayton Echard, a former NFL player and one of ABC's "Bachelors." He’s a minor celebrity, but he’s been to the Scottsdale, Ariz., police—in the same county where Bauer filed his complaints—to report the extortion, harassment, and false allegations he says he experienced from Laura Owens, only to be told there’s nothing they can do. But the indictment of Esemonu seems to suggest otherwise.

Email records show that Owens targeted Echard’s place of business and his side-gig speaking engagements and managed to get him uninvited from booked events by claiming he had impregnated her with twins and was trying to “force” her to have an abortion. Emails and text records prove that it was Owens herself offering to have an abortion in exchange for a forced romantic relationship with Echard.

Echard never believed the pregnancy was real, claiming the two never had sex but did engage in oral sexual activity that can't result in pregnancy. Owens has a string of men behind her who say that she pulled the same scam on them. The small difference between Owens and Esemonu is that Owens never demanded any money from her targets. Instead, she threatened to go to the media to destroy reputations, and then she followed through, smearing Echard’s name in The Sun and on Medium and making a TedX talk about another man she accused.

According to Maricopa County, though, the law says that “any benefit” that results from “a threat to in the future expose a secret or an asserted fact in a social media message or in any other manner, whether true or false, tending to subject [a victim] to hatred, contempt, or ridicule or to impair [a victim's] credit, or business” is a crime. The statute seems to have a $100,000 minimum in damages, but Echard has sailed way past that by defending himself from the allegations Owens made when she filed what his attorney describes as a fraudulent paternity suit against him, not to mention the lost business opportunities.

Why are the authorities in Maricopa County uninterested in Laura Owens? Is it because her father is a rich and influential ex-radio talk show host worth millions? Is it because she’s white and Esemonu is black? (One should ask the question because their behavior is shockingly similar. They're in the same county and police district, yet law enforcement won’t do anything about Owens, but they appear to be ready to throw the book, rightly, at Esemonu).

It should be noted that Bauer's other accuser, Hill, who hasn't been arrested, is white, too. Many of my readers don't like to consider the possibility that our justice system has a race problem because of the damaging results of DEI policies in corporate America that we all agree are absurd. But racial disparities in our justice system have been widely studied and shown to be a real problem. President Donald Trump recognized it and signed the First Step Act that saw over 3,000 federal prisoners released, many of whom were minorities and women who were serving incredibly long sentences for non-violent first offenses.

There is little difference between Bauer's accusers' behavior other than their race and physical location. It's possible that Hill hasn't been arrested because authorities in her jurisdiction lack the evidence to do it, or maybe because she's a well-spoken, lawyered-up white girl with a media presence. I don't know, but it looks weird to me.

Laura Owens is also a well-spoken, lawyered-up white girl with a lot of daddy's money. Are the Maricopa County law enforcers scared to try going after her? Is it because Echard isn’t famous enough to cause authorities to worry they may be put on blast for ignoring what has been done to him?

Even Owens’s latest attorney has given new evidence in this case that proves she filed a paternity suit in August and now claims she had a miscarriage in July. Her original story was that she miscarried in October or September (but couldn’t remember when), and now her attorney says it was July 23, 2023. If that’s the case, and she was pregnant and did miscarry in July, then everything Echard says she did after that was all based on fraud: filing a paternity lawsuit; hounding Echard daily in multiple emails, texts, and phone calls; emotionally abusing him into believing she might be pregnant with his twins; threatening to keep the babies if he didn't date her; causing major media to report only her warped side of the story and damaging his reputation; filing a police report against him for harassment; and forcing him to hire legal representation while she dragged him through court from August of 2023 to the current day. It should also be noted that Owens sent Echard a letter recently threatening a $1.3 million lawsuit if he did not drop his current action to force a decision in the paternity case she brought. I'm scratching my head trying to figure out how that's not extortion.

Yet attorney David Gingras (who is the third or fourth lawyer to represent Owens in this case...we've lost track) publicly stated on his blog that “even if I’m wrong and Laura has lied about everything…SO FREAKING WHAT?” Gingras, as a member of the BAR is required to not only care about his client lying but to alert the judge if he knows she is not being candid in front of the court. Officers of the court are supposed to care if someone has lied repeatedly to destroy someone else.

[Here's a fun sidenote that isn't really related to the topic but I can't help myself: Gingras has also been threatening members of the media with damaging lawsuits and wishing death on YouTubers covering this story. Gingras wrote on his blog, "F*CK THESE SICK, SELFISH, LYING A**HOLES. Should I clarify how I feel? These vile scum, I mean people, are not helping anything. They are human cockroaches spreading feces on the floor and then spinning the facts to make them more dramatic than they really are in the hopes this will drive traffic and increase revenue for their sad, pathetic lives." It continued in a hysterical frenzy in the same manner until he ended with this doozy, "I look forward to reading their obituaries, briefly, before throwing them in the trash where they belong." Gingras deleted that hours after he wrote it, but the archive will live in infamy. We're all thrilled that Owens finally found a lawyer who has managed to outdo her antics.]

Will Maricopa County apply justice equally in this case, or will Laura Owens walk freely to do it again? To date, the prosecutor has refused to even do basic research into Owens’ history of false allegations, including doctoring medical evidence, which she admitted under oath when she fessed up to photoshopping her name and an imaging location onto a sonogram using Adobe Acrobat. Isn't tampering with medical records a crime? It's certainly perjury, but we all know no one is ever prosecuted or jailed for that.

How much income has Echard lost due to Owens' malicious emails to potential employers and media reports that sullied his name? He may never be able to calculate that number. Without total vindication and criminal charges against Owens, can he ever be made whole? Even when men get vindication through defamation suits against false accusers, as Johnny Depp did against Amber Heard, there are still people who see him as the abuser despite the clear evidence that Heard was the one doing all the maiming and abusing. Our justice system needs to crack down on female abusers and false accusers hard. Arresting and prosecuting Esemonu was a good first step, but they shouldn't stop there.