Obama Built the Censorship Machine — and Now It’s Backfiring

It would almost be funny if it weren’t so destructive. Barack Obama — even now, after what many believe was his continued influence in the former Biden White House — has decided to posture himself as a defender of free speech. He recently warned that “the current administration has taken cancel culture to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like.” Spare us the lecture.

Advertisement

We’ve seen the emails from Hillary Clinton’s office where editors were told to toe the line. We’ve watched Mark Zuckerberg testify in Senate hearings, admitting that government officials “told him” what he could and couldn’t allow on Facebook. We’ve lived through the banning, the suspensions, the “fact-check” censorship of anyone daring to challenge the regime’s version of the truth. And every time, we were told it was for our safety — because “misinformation kills.” Funny thing: those so-called conspiracy theories have turned out true again and again, while the establishment’s “facts” collapse under the weight of evidence.

Obama and his surrogates have no moral authority here. They censored to tilt elections, silenced political opponents, and strangled debate. They built an entire censorship-industrial complex that they’re now desperate to deny exists. Section 230 wasn’t meant to create government-run truth ministries, but that’s what the left turned it into. They can’t unring that bell.

And then there’s Jimmy Kimmel, the court jester of the liberal elite, who just discovered what happens when the corporate mob turns on its own. Kimmel’s comments were nasty, cruel, and not remotely funny — but he had a right to say them.

The point isn’t whether we agree with him, or whether his brand of snide “comedy” is stale. The point is that ABC didn’t fire Kimmel because of principle. It fired him because of money. The lawsuits are stacking up, the backlash is real, and “go woke, go broke” has gone from warning to reality. Corporations don’t care about free speech or decency — they care about liability and the bottom line.

Advertisement

So let’s not be fooled by the sudden handwringing from Obama or the crocodile tears from network execs. As he says, cancel culture has reached a “new and dangerous level.” They censored, they rigged, they cashed in. And now the American people see the scam for what it is: a cartel of power, politics, and profit dressed up as “truth.” And no amount of gaslighting will cover that up anymore.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!