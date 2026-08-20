The FBI Paid Eric Swalwell a Visit Over the Weekend

Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) started his Saturday in the Washington, D.C., house he still shares with his wife and three kids. He ended it face-to-face with the FBI. When his flight landed at San Francisco International Airport, agents were waiting on the tarmac with a search warrant, and they walked away with his cell phone and other electronic devices. The disgraced former congressman and onetime frontrunner for California governor is now the target of a federal criminal investigation into multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

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The airport stop was just the opening act.

On Sunday, agents returned with additional court-approved search warrants and let themselves into Swalwell's D.C. house while he and his wife, Brittany Watts, 41, were nowhere in sight. According to a report from the Daily Mail, well-placed sources say agents seized additional undisclosed evidence, and that Swalwell was actually cooperative when they confronted him at the airport.

Swalwell faces allegations from at least four women. One woman claims he drugged and raped her in 2018. A former staffer says he raped her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent in 2019 and then in 2024. Two of the women say he sent them unsolicited photos of his genitalia.

FBI agents confront Eric Swalwell at San Francisco Airport and seize his electronics as part of sexual misconduct investigation https://t.co/6zycCEHqFP — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) August 20, 2026

This is the same congressman who spent years lecturing the country about decency.

The former staffer told CNN that after a night of heavy drinking in New York City in April 2024, she woke up to Swalwell having sex with her in his hotel room, months after she had already stopped working for him. "I was pushing him off of me, saying no," she told CNN. "He didn't stop," she added.

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This is not a scandal Swalwell can spin his way out of with a press release, and it won’t disappear like a fart in the wind.

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Swalwell denies wrongdoing in the sexual misconduct case, though he has acknowledged making "mistakes in judgment" and has apologized to his wife.

That is one way to describe rape allegations from multiple women.

A friend of the family said, "Eric has been accused of horrible things. How do you live with that?"

Maybe ask him.

The fallout has already cost him plenty. Swalwell had to abandon the California governor's race and resign from Congress in disgrace. On top of that, his nine-year marriage looks shaky too. Daily Mail photos from May showed Watts leaving their D.C. home without her wedding ring, while Swalwell made sure to stay out of frame entirely.

Making matters worse, the White House Transparency Task Force released newly declassified records Monday detailing his old ties to Christine "Fang Fang" Fang, the accused Chinese spy who spent years cultivating rising Democrat Party figures in California. Fang bundled donations for Swalwell's 2014 reelection campaign and even placed an intern in his congressional office. Swalwell admitted to the FBI that he "occasionally hooked up" with her — as if “occasionally” makes it better or something.

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