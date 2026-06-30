Democrats Have Always Been Communists, and Jesse Watters Called Them Out

There's a reason the Democrat Party keeps repeating the same three words like a broken record, and it has nothing to do with strategy. On The Five Monday night, Jesse Watters pulled back the curtain on what's really driving the chaos inside the party, and it's not Trump derangement this time. It's something the establishment spent decades swearing wasn't there.

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So what changed?

Watters laid out exactly how the Democrat Party actually operates behind closed doors, and it's not the grassroots fantasy they sell on MS NOW or CNN.

"The Democrat party's a machine, and the donors tell you what policy you have to do," he said. "The superdelegates choose the nominee, and then they all get talking points." That's the part nobody wants to admit. The party isn't a movement. It's a top-down operation, where money decides the agenda and everyone else just repeats the script.

"That's why every day, you hear, 'big tent, big tent, big tent,'" he said. "They all say the same thing." It's not organic enthusiasm. It's a memo.

But the machine broke down, and Watters didn't let the Democrats off easy for it. The country got fed up, and according to Watters, the party earned every bit of that anger through pure neglect. "They've screwed up, and the country's now pissed," he said. "The party's pissed because what'd they do? They did nothing. They made life more expensive and just focused on Mexicans and Ukrainians, and that let the communists creep in."

That last line is the whole story. While Democrat leadership obsessed over border policy fights and foreign aid packages, something far more radical was setting up shop inside their own coalition. Watters called out the years of denial that made this moment possible. "They have been denying they've been communists for decades," he said. "No, we're not communists. We love America. We're for strong borders. We love the police." Then, the second the socialist wing started winning primaries, the welcome mat came out. "All of a sudden, the communists start winning, and they're like, ‘Big tent! Come on in!'” Watters said. "They don't believe in anything except power."

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Remember the soul-searching after Kamala Harris lost? Watters does, and he's not letting anyone forget how that played out. "What did we hear after Kamala lost? The Democrats need to define who they are, right?" he said. "You can't just be anti-Trump. What do Democrats stand for?" For a year and a half, the plan was a working-class makeover. Football games. Backing off the trans agenda, funding police instead of defunding them. You know, pretend to be the party of the working class.

"And now the commies start winning, and they're like, ¡viva la revolucion!” Watters said. "That was fast."

ICYMI: Hakeem Jeffries Surrenders to the Socialists

“The Democrats have more in common with communism than the Republicans have in common with fascism," Watters continued, "and they think they can cobble some winning coalition together."

He added, “Kennedy is exactly right. The communists are going to steal the Democrat banner to get on the ballot," Watters said. "They're going to win. They're in a caucus with them when it works."

After that comes the reckoning.

"Here comes the purge," Watters warned. "And the purge is going to be ugly, and the establishment is going to get purged." That sets up a brutal internal war between cash and conviction, a fight Watters says the party simply cannot win. "You're going to have money versus passion, and that's a fight they have to have, but that's a fight they can't afford because they are dead broke."

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.@JesseBWatters on the Dem Socialist Surge



"All of a sudden, the Communists start winning and they say... BIG TENT! Democrats don't believe in ANYTHING, except power!” pic.twitter.com/PHFqyPI6Fe — The Five (@TheFive) June 29, 2026

The mask is off. The only question now is how much damage the Democrat Party does to itself before voters figure out who's really running the show.

And they may find out sooner than you think.

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