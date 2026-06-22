Greg Gutfeld Destroys the Left's Obsession With Reflecting Pool Algae

The radical left has found its new cause: algae. Some anti-Trump activists are now holding actual protests in defense of the murky water collecting in the National Mall's reflecting pool. These are people who fancy themselves to be serious people and present themselves as the moral conscience of the nation, and they've decided algae is their hill to die on.

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Greg Gutfeld took this apart on The Five Monday with the kind of precision that drives the far left up the wall.

"These guys missed the border," Gutfeld said. "Yeah. They missed the victims of illegal gang members, women who were raped and murdered. They missed the entire Covid crime cover up, which right now is exploding, I think. You know, algae is the perfect analogy of left-wing politics. You can't. You can get rid of it and make things beautiful, but it's going to grow back. And so you kind of have to constantly battle it because it lives off the things that you make.”

Gutfeld continued, “If there was no reflecting pool, there would have been no algae. If there was no lawn, there would have been no 86-47. If there was no wealth and prosperity, there would be no socialism. So you see how they all have to depend on people making and creating things in order for it to survive. It must be weird to hate nice things because people you hate like the nice things.”

He added, “If Trump said, ‘I love food,’ would these idiots starve themselves to death? Maybe as an experiment he should come out against rat poison just to see if they would sprinkle it on their oatmeal. Now they embrace algae, they embrace vandalism because it's anti-Trump. But that is nothing new. They've embraced vandalism before. They've torn down statues. The old line, if Trump cured cancer, they call it an attack on funeral homes."

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"Now the Democrats embrace algae and vandalism because it is anti-Trrump... maybe he should come out against rat poisoning and see if they sprinkle it on their oatmeal!"@greggutfeld DESTROYS THE LEFT for OBSESSING over the reflecting pool algae. pic.twitter.com/ae97LIYPpw — The Five (@TheFive) June 22, 2026

Their opposition to Trump has consumed them so completely that they'll rally behind pond scum and even resort to vandalism.

Gutfeld's analogy works because it's accurate. The radical left doesn't build anything; they only know how to tear things down.

Here's what else the left won't tell you. Barack Obama spent $34 million on a two-year renovation of that same reflecting pool, and it failed. The algae came back anyway. Where were the protests then? Where was the breathless media coverage demanding accountability? Nowhere. The same crowd now treating green water like a presidential scandal said nothing when Michelle Obama’s husband burned tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on a much longer and more expensive renovation that accomplished nothing.

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The media's role in all of this is also worth calling out. Journalists who looked the other way as Biden decomposed in the Oval Office for four years are acting like the reflecting pool is the biggest story in the country right now. They made a deliberate choice about what deserves coverage and what doesn't. Algae won. That tells you everything you need to know about where their priorities have always been.

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