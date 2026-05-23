BREAKING: Shots Fired Outside the White House, Bystander Shot, White House on Lockdown

Matt Margolis | 7:27 PM on May 23, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Gunshots were reported outside the White House on Saturday evening of May 23, 2026, prompting an immediate lockdown while President Donald Trump was inside amid ongoing Iran peace negotiations.

Advertisement

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. ET, when multiple journalists stationed on the North Lawn suddenly heard a rapid firing of shots ring out.

NBC News White House reporter Julie Tsirkin was among the first to break the news on social media,.

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang was recording on her iPhone when the shots rang out.

"Many gunshots were heard when we were at the White House," Wang said afterward.

Chris Flanagan of DCNewsNow estimated roughly 30 shots were fired.

Advertisement

This comes on the heels of a string of security incidents. Last month, a gunman stormed the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, forcing the evacuation of Trump, the First Lady, Vice President JD Vance, and cabinet members, before being subdued by Secret Service agents.

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reported that the gunman approached the White House and opened fire in the direction of the complex before the United States Secret Service shot him.

According to Pergram, the incident unfolded near “Gate 17” on the west side of the White House, near 14th Street. He explained that the suspect “brandished some sort of a pistol” and “then fired toward the White House three times.”

Secret Service agents immediately returned fire. “They apparently took the gunman down,” Pergram reported, though authorities had not yet confirmed the suspect’s condition. He also emphasized that “he never got inside the perimeter of the White House.”

The exchange of gunfire also reportedly injured a bystander. “Sometime in this gunfire exchange, a civilian on the street was struck by this gunfire, and we do not know the condition of that person right now,” Pergram said.

Advertisement

“This is clearly someone who came up and was firing at the direction of the White House,” Pergram said. “People thought it might have been motorcycles backfiring or something like that,” he said, before adding, “But this is clearly someone who came up and was firing at the direction of the White House.”

This story is developing. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY WHITE HOUSE

Recommended

When Reality Bites: Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Jamie Raskin Mark Tapscott
Candace Owens Interviews Hunter Biden, and It’s the Train Wreck You Thought It Would Be Tim O'Brien
A Look at the Democrat POTUS Possibles for '28 (It Ain't Pretty) Eric Florack
Trump Says ‘an Agreement Has Been Largely Negotiated’ Between U.S. and Iran Robert Spencer
Karen Bass Is Definitely Panicking Over Spencer Pratt's Fundraising Matt Margolis
Gutfeld Was Right — For Dems, ‘Apocalypse Is a Business Model’ Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Is the Transgender Industry Finally Collapsing?
Iran-Tied Terrorist Targets Ivanka Trump as Regime Puts €50M Price on Donald’s Head
Maybe It’s Time for Some Johnny Carson Clips to Cleanse Your Comedic Palate
Advertisement