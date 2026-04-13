Think Things Can't Get Worse for Eric Swalwell? They Just Did.

Eric Swalwell's week from hell just got a whole lot worse, and this time, the fire came from someone who called him family.

Stephen Cloobeck, a timeshare mogul, publicly nuked his relationship with the accused rapist California congressman on Sunday. Hours later, Swalwell quietly announced that he was dropping his bid for California governor.

Advertisement

Apparently, Cloobeck had been letting Swalwell crash at his 9,700-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion while the congressman battled mounting allegations of rape, sexual assault, and sexual misconduct from multiple women. Swalwell even filmed his denial video there on Friday.

By Sunday, Cloobeck had seen enough. He kicked Swalwell out.

Just weeks ago, Cloobeck called Swalwell his “little brother” in an interview with Politico, and he scoffed in a previous interview with The Post when asked about rumors that Swalwell may have acted inappropriately with female staff and interns. Cloobeck, who said he has been a Democrat for “almost 40-year plus,” is now unsure where the allegations will ultimately lead, but he said the controversy was enough to make him walk away. “I don’t know where these facts are going to end up — you hear or read all this stuff,” he said. When asked whether he believed Swalwell had been truthful with him, Cloobeck said: “I’m gonna have to investigate that. I don’t know the answer to that.” Cloobeck, who gained more name recognition after briefly running for governor last year and making multiple appearances on the TV show “Undercover Boss,” has been extremely generous to Swalwell. On top of letting the deeply-in-debt congressman frequently stay at his 9,700-square-foot mansion, Cloobeck gave the maximum $39,200 to Swalwell’s campaign and gifted the congressman a $31,000 trip to France in 2024.

Advertisement

And Cloobeck wasn't done. He unloaded on fellow billionaire Tom Steyer — who has burned through nearly $100 million on the California governor's race — calling it "spending all this money on bulls***." He then torched the entire Democratic Party on his way out the door.

"I am no longer supporting Eric. F***ing tell everyone I'm a libertarian. F*** you, Democrat Party. I'm a libertarian now."

He added, "I'm going to change my G*****n party affiliation, because I cannot stand this Democratic Party at all. I am done. Finito."

Finito, indeed.

Eric Swalwell’s political career unraveled in a hurry. On Friday, a former staffer alleged that he had sex with her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent. Another woman says he got her drunk during a 2025 visit and kissed and groped her without consent. Social media creator Ally Sammarco says he sent her unsolicited nude photos while implying that he could advance her career. Another woman says that after reaching out to her on social media, he repeatedly pushed for explicit photos and sent unsolicited nude videos over a period of years. CNN investigated the allegations and reported that multiple details were corroborated.

Advertisement

Recommended: Graham Platner’s Latest Excuse for His Nazi Tattoo Just Made Things so Much Worse

Almost immediately after the allegations went public, his campaign experienced an exodus of staff, and her lost all of his endorsements. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has also opened a criminal investigation into the allegations, and he now faces possible expulsion from Congress.

I’ve long believed that Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign was a launching pad for a future presidential run; now it looks like it’s the end of the road for him.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!