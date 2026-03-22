MSNOW Host Wants to Invoke the 25th Amendment on Trump for the DUMBEST Reason

Leave it to MSNOW to take a laugh line and turn it into a constitutional crisis.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump sat down with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for a bilateral meeting at the White House. During the meeting, a Japanese reporter pressed Trump on why U.S. allies — Japan included — weren't given advance notice before America's strike on Iran.

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Trump's response was vintage Trump: "Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Okay? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?" He followed it up with a grin: "No, I think you believe in surprise, I think much more so than us."

Q: "Why didn't you tell U.S. allies…about the war before attacking Iran?"



President Trump: "We wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?" pic.twitter.com/esV9iyvMiV — CSPAN (@cspan) March 19, 2026

The room laughed. U.S. officials laughed. The press laughed. Everyone got the joke — and the very real point underneath it. Surprise is a legitimate military doctrine, and Trump made that case in about ten words while getting a chuckle out of what could have been a tense diplomatic moment. That's actually a skill.

Not everyone was amused, though. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart decided that Trump’s quip was an effective constitutional crisis.

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On The Weekend, Capehart declared the remark "beyond disgusting" and apparently inappropriate for any president to make on the world stage. Then came the kicker: "I sometimes wonder, why are we not having a 25th Amendment conversation about this president?" He kept going: "Because a comment like that, if it had come out of the mouth of President Biden, we would have been in rolling coverage about how Republicans on the Hill thinks that he should be removed from office for talking to an ally like that, and making that comment in response to a question from a Japanese journalist."

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MS NOW’s Capehart Suggests Yanking Trump Under 25th Amendment Over Pearl Harbor Comment pic.twitter.com/00356QjOjp — Mark Finkelstein (@markfinkelstein) March 21, 2026

Isn’t it about time liberal media morons stop playing the "If Joe Biden Did It" card? Seriously, Joe Biden spent three and a half years in the White House with the mainstream media doing everything possible to cover for his cognitive decline. It wasn’t until his disastrous debate that they finally admitted he had problems.

In fact, MSNOW (then MSNBC) spent years assuring viewers that Joe Biden was sharper than ever. In March 2024, Joe Scarborough infamously delivered one of the most embarrassing media monologues in cable news history. "I've said it for years now: he's cogent," Scarborough insisted. Then he decided that wasn't enough. "But I undersold him when I said he was cogent. He's far beyond cogent. In fact, I think he's better than he's ever been intellectually, analytically."

Scarborough wasn't done. "Start your tape right now, because I'm about to tell you the truth," he ranted. "And eff you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I've known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren't the truth, I wouldn't say it."

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Of course, it was a total lie.

And it wasn’t just MSNBC either. The entire left-wing media apparatus spent years running interference for Biden, whose decline was visible to anyone paying attention. They mocked concerns, dismissed critics, and kept the blinders firmly in place. Now, the moment Trump cracks a historically grounded joke in a diplomatic setting Capehart wants to dust off the 25th Amendment?

Democrats and the liberal media have been floating the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump since his first term, and it’s as laughable today as it was eight years ago. They’re not serious people; they just hate President Trump.