New Data Shows the Democrats’ Strategy on the SAVE Act Is Imploding

Chuck Schumer stepped onto the Senate floor Thursday and lied about the popularity of the SAVE America Act.

"But what have MAGA Republicans chosen to focus on this week?" Schumer asked. "Voter suppression. That is what the Republican Senate is wasting our time on, pushing a voter suppression bill that most Americans do not support — a bill that appeals to only the most fringe element of the MAGA base."

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We've tracked the numbers on this bill closely, and the polls are about as one-sided as it gets in American politics. A recent Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll found that 71% of Americans support the SAVE America Act, including 69% of independents and even half of Democrats. A whopping 81% support Voter ID, with 79% of independents and 70% of Democrats on board. Requiring proof of citizenship to vote get 75% support. Removing non-citizens from voter rolls pulls 80%. Even sharing unredacted voting rolls with the Department of Homeland Security — arguably the bill's most contentious provision — gets 61% backing.

ICYMI: Democrats Really Are Disgusting, and This Proves It

Oh, that’s just one poll, right? Wrong. Pew Research puts support for voter ID at 83%, with wide majorities across racial and partisan lines. Gallup found 84% favor voter ID, including 67% of Democrats. And Rasmussen puts support at 75%, with support trending upward over the past decade.

Poll after poll, the same story keeps emerging.

But wait, it’s been a few months now, and Democrats have been blasting the SAVE America Act the entire time. Surely, the numbers have changed, right?

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Wrong.

We have a brand-new CBS News survey on the subject, conducted this week. It found that 80% of Americans support requiring a photo ID to vote, including 65% of Democrats, 95% of Republicans, 79% of independents, 80% of white voters, 80% of black voters, and 77% of Hispanic voters.

Proof of citizenship to register draws 66% overall, with 93% of Republicans, 61% of independents, 60% of black voters, and 63% of Hispanic voters in favor. The only cohort that didn’t support the citizenship requirement was Democrats, with only 43% supporting.

CBS POLL: Do you favor or oppose requiring proof of citizenship (e.g., passport or birth certificate) to register to vote?



🟢 Favor: 66%

🟤 Oppose: 34%

——

• Dem: 43-57 (-14)

• GOP: 93-7 (+86)

• Indie: 61-39 (+22)

• White: 68-32 (+36)

• Black: 60-40 (+20)

• Hispanic: 63-37… https://t.co/V22nX4CPpd pic.twitter.com/wZ2Ce7J8iS — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 19, 2026

Democrats have spent weeks hammering the SAVE America Act with "voter suppression" messaging, hoping repetition turns fiction into fact. It hasn't worked. The polling has held steady. Support hasn't budged. If anything, this CBS poll just confirmed that the public isn't buying the narrative they’re selling.

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Trust me, Chuck Schumer knows how to read a poll, and you can bet Democrats are tracking public opinion on the issue, looking for any nugget in the crosstabs that gives them a glimmer of hope. But there isn’t any. Americans have spoken on this issue.

Schumer has been in Washington long enough to know exactly what the data says. This means his floor speech wasn't about ignorance; it was a calculated decision to stand on the Senate floor and call the most broadly popular election integrity bill in recent memory “unpopular” and a “fringe” priority. That tells you everything about how seriously Democrats take the voters they claim to represent.

Democrats will always lie about the SAVE America Act, and PJ Media will always call them out, providing fearless journalism that exposes the truth. Want to back us in holding them accountable? Become a PJ Media VIP today. Your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, ad-free browsing, and more. Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It’s a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!