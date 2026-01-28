New Video of Alex Pretti Could Change Everything

The media’s favorite fairy tale took another hit this week. A new video from The News Movement may blow apart the mainstream media narrative about Alex Pretti.

You’ve undoubtedly noticed that the media has been portraying Pretti as a kind, gentle soul, a selfless ICU nurse who would never hurt a soul, gunned down by federal agents for no reason. That story sold well for the liberal media machine. But it turns out the man they’re defending wasn’t so gentle after all.

We already knew Pretti was part of a local network called Kingfield Signal ICE Watch — one of several “neighborhood cells” in Minneapolis designed to interfere with immigration enforcement. And that’s exactly what he did. The day he died, Pretti deliberately inserted himself into an active Border Patrol and ICE operation targeting a violent criminal illegal immigrant.

He wasn’t an observer. He was a disruptor. He showed up armed with a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun and two extra magazines. Agents tried to disarm him. A violent struggle followed, and he was shot and killed during the encounter. That’s what actually happened.

Pretti’s own parents had warned him not to do exactly what he did. His father told the Associated Press that they had warned their son “to go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid.” He said Alex “knew that.” But Alex went anyway — gun on his hip, caught up in a movement that pretends to be about compassion but ends up fueling chaos.

The newly revealed footage, shot on January 13, shows a man who appears be Pretti, 11 days before his death, spitting at law enforcement, and even kicking out a police vehicle’s taillight — once again, armed.

“On the morning of January 13th, our team received a tip that federal agents were blocking a street at the corner of East 36th and Park Avenue in Minneapolis. We arrived around 10:15 AM,” the video voice-over states. “We saw observers shouting at the agents as they walked back to their vehicles. When they started driving away, the man kicked their taillight. An agent then got out of the vehicle, grabbed him, and pushed him to the ground. During the altercation, agents fired tear gas and pepper balls into the crowd. They continued to hold the man down before they retreat, and he walks away. The man in our footage is wearing a similar outfit to what Pretti was wearing on the day he was killed. What appears to be a gun is also visible above his waistband.”

MUST WATCH: Footage of an a man who looks like Alex Pretti with a gun in his waistband, spitting on and attacking federal law enforcement officers and kicking the tail light of their vehicle on January 13.



Bombshell report from the BBC.



Important context: Pretti was not a… pic.twitter.com/snzEO8rU8w — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2026

This wasn’t a peaceful protester caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was on video attacking officers days before the fatal altercation that left him dead, once again, with a gun, clearly willing to violently engage with federal law enforcement.

