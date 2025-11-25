Reports of DOGE’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was launched with a bold mission: cut the fat out of the federal government and save taxpayer money. The left hates DOGE and everything about it.

So, you can imagine how thrilled Democrats were when Reuters reported on Monday that DOGE “doesn’t exist” anymore.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency has disbanded with eight months left to its mandate, ending an initiative launched with fanfare as a symbol of Trump's pledge to slash the government's size but which critics say delivered few measurable savings. ” That doesn't exist," Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters earlier this month when asked about DOGE's status.

The media pounced on this narrative, declaring DOGE dead, the usual suspects drooling over their keyboards to write misleading headlines, delivering eulogies declaring DOGE a failure.

But, DOGE isn’t dead. In fact, the article claiming that DOGE doesn’t exist anymore was actually true. Kupor’s full comments were spliced. Here’s how the article actually read:

"That doesn't exist," Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters earlier this month when asked about DOGE's status. It is no longer a "centralized entity," Kupor added, in the first public comments from the Trump administration on the end of DOGE.

Kupor went on X and blasted Reuters for splicing his comments, clarifying that DOGE as a formal agency might be no more, and that its leadership has shifted under the U.S. Digital Service; the mission itself isn’t dead.

Despite the media’s best efforts to claim otherwise, the Trump administration hasn’t just tossed these principles aside. What’s actually happened is that they’ve woven them into the fabric of various government departments, pressing forward on the fight against bureaucratic bloat regardless.

Good editing by @reuters - spliced my full comments across paragraphs 2/3 to create a grabbing headline 🙂 The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under @USDS. But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse;… — Scott Kupor (@skupor) November 23, 2025

The most accurate headline and story came from Fox News Digital, which explained in its opening paragraph that “the Department of Government Efficiency's centralized office has shuttered, but federal agencies' individual DOGE teams that work to weed out potential mismanagement and corruption are still in full operation.”

White House spokeswoman Liz Huston made it clear that DOGE’s mission is very much alive and well.

"President Trump was given a clear mandate to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government, and he continues to actively deliver on that commitment," Huston told Fox News Digital.

In other words, the disbanding of DOGE is not a surrender but a tactical regrouping, embedding its reform-minded spirit into existing agencies that continue to push for real change.

The White House explained to Fox News Digital that individual teams established at federal agencies are still in full operation, while DOGE's central office has shuttered. Fox News Digital did not immediately receive comment on when the office officially shuttered and what sparked the closure months ahead of schedule. Trump established DOGE under a January executive order that renamed the United States Digital Service — which was founded in 2014 by former President Barack Obama as a technology office within the Executive Office of the President — to the United States DOGE Service. Trump's executive order stated DOGE would continue until July 4, 2026. The executive order included charging agency chiefs with creating their own DOGE teams to find and eliminate overspending or fraud — teams that are still in operation.

As of Monday evening, the DOGE website reports $214 billion in savings through “asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions,” which translates to $1,329.19 saved per taxpayer.