Republicans Destroyed Democrats in the Shutdown Battle, and the Receipts Prove It

Republicans just scored a knockout victory in the longest government shutdown in American history, and the polling proves it. After 43 days of political theater from the left, the GOP walked away with everything they wanted, while Democrats got exactly nothing.

Republicans successfully killed $1.5 trillion in spending that would have provided illegal aliens with health care benefits and kept NPR's taxpayer-funded gravy train rolling. And the Obamacare subsidies they fought so hard over? They’ll get a vote in December, with no guarantee the subsidy extension will pass.

The deal that finally broke Democrats was practically identical to what Republicans offered back in October. Think about that for a second. Democrats shut down the government for more than six weeks, inflicted real pain on federal workers and disrupted government services across the country, and ended up accepting the same terms they could have taken on day one.

The GOP held the line, and Democrats blinked. Hard. Republican leaders are rightfully celebrating this as a massive win, pointing out that they cornered Democrats on Obamacare and forced them to surrender on every single demand. This shutdown marked the first time in U.S. history that the government shut down over the refusal to pass a clean continuing resolution, and Democrats don’t look so good.

And we have the receipts to back this up.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey shows that 67% of voters approve of the deal that ended the shutdown, with 44% strongly approving. Only 24% disapprove, including just 11% who strongly disapprove. Another 10% aren't sure what to think. Those are winning numbers for the GOP, no matter how you look at them.

Even better for Republicans, 49% of voters say the GOP gained the most politically from how this shutdown ended. Just 18% think Democrats benefited, while 33% are still making up their minds. The Rasmussen survey of 1,128 likely voters was conducted Nov. 10-12 with a margin of error of ±3 percentage points.

President Trump signed the legislation on Wednesday to reopen the government, ending the 43-day standoff that began in October, when Senate Democrats filibustered a clean Continuing Resolution (CR) that the House had already passed. Democrats gambled that Republicans would fold under public pressure, as they always have in the past. This time was different. This time, the GOP called their bluff and won.

Democrats tried to pin the blame on Republicans, but they held the line, and Democrats ultimately caved. When your strategy depends on the other side being too scared to fight back, you’d better hope they're actually afraid. Republicans weren't, and Democrats had no Plan B.

Now Democrats are left scrambling to explain how they managed to fumble away what should have been a straightforward negotiation, ending up with a humiliating defeat that gave them nothing while Republicans claimed total victory.

The shutdown is over, but the battle is just getting started. Democrats walked into this fight thinking they held all the cards. They walked out empty-handed, bruised, and with a party base angry as hell. Now they’re trying to distract the public from their failure with all this Epstein garbage. And that’s not going to work, either.

