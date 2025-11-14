Another Nazi Problem Is Plaguing Democrats

The Democrats have another Nazi problem on their hands, and this time it's coming from an interesting source: a Kennedy.

Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of former president John F. Kennedy, performed a Nazi salute in a since-deleted Instagram video.

Advertisement

In the video, Schlossberg, who is running for Congress in New York’s 12th District to fill the large seat that the retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler is vacating, leaned into the camera, repeating “Yo, yo, check this out” as he fired off the same salute several times.

🚨 BREAKING: The Democrats' new "Golden Boy" Congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg (NY-12) has been exposed in a now-deleted video performing a NAZI SALUTE.



He's now facing MAJOR blowback.



"Yo, check this out...✋"



Brutal.pic.twitter.com/zjBWfvLRlG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2025

Schlossberg posted the video in January before scrubbing it from his social media. The video was likely intended to mock Elon Musk, whom the left falsely claimed was making a Nazi salute while telling an audience, "My heart goes out to you" during a rally celebrating President Donald Trump's return to the White House. The irony is rich: a Democratic candidate performing the very gesture his side claimed was a Nazi gesture. Now, we all know it wasn’t. But Democrats to this day accuse Musk of being a Nazi, so, by Democrat standards, Schlossberg made a Nazi gesture.

This isn't the first time Schlossberg's social media activity has raised eyebrows this week. The Free Beacon reported Wednesday that Schlossberg, whose father is Jewish, had posted bizarre musings about producing "Jew Blood" and semen for a "MAHA energy ball." The post appeared to mock his mother's cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the comments the health and human services secretary made in 2023 that suggested that COVID-19 may have been "ethnically targeted" to spare Ashkenazi Jews. Classy stuff from someone seeking public office.

Advertisement

A review of Schlossberg's professional background reveals someone coasting on name recognition rather than genuine accomplishment. He holds degrees from Harvard and Yale universities—which I guess used to mean something—but his professional experience is comparatively thin. A job as a staff assistant in the State Department lasted just one month, according to his LinkedIn page. A position as political correspondent at Vogue also lasted just one month. His longest-held position was 10 years as the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation's New Frontier Award chairman, and who really believes that “job” was earned?

Recommended: Sen. Kennedy’s Brutal Take on Schumer’s Manhood

The Schlossberg salute isn't the first Nazi-related news to involve a Democrat running in a 2026 election. Graham Platner, a Democrat candidate in Maine's Senate primary, has faced a storm of outrage and multiple staff resignations over a Nazi tattoo he later covered up. Democrats love to accuse Republicans of harboring extremists, but they can't seem to clean up their own house first.

Democrats position themselves as the gatekeepers of moral authority, quick to brand conservatives as dangerous extremists, bigots, Nazis, and white supremacists at every opportunity. Yet when actual Nazi imagery and symbolism surface within their own ranks, the response is muted at best. Schlossberg thought he could mock Musk by performing the same gesture critics condemned, apparently believing his intentions would shield him from scrutiny.

Advertisement

Whether voters in New York's 12th Congressional District care about Schlossberg's social media antics remains to be seen. If Virginia could elect Jay Jones as attorney general, then there's really no moral compass in the Democratic Party.

Still, for a party that has spent years lecturing Americans about the dangers of extremism and hate symbols, having not one but two candidates entangled in Nazi-related controversies in a single election cycle is more than just bad optics. It's a credibility problem that won't disappear with a simple Instagram deletion.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more. Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!