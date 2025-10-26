Schwarzenegger Drops a Truth Bomb on Jake Tapper on Gerrymandering

Sometimes the truth doesn’t just contradict the narrative—it obliterates it entirely. When the liberal media sets up a segment to indict the Republican Party over an issue, the last thing they expect is for their guest to flip the script with bipartisan accountability. When Jake Tapper tried to make Republican redistricting the villain in America's gerrymandering crisis during Sunday's State of the Union, Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't having it. The former California governor delivered a masterclass in bipartisan reality that left CNN's host scrambling to change topics.

Tapper opened by framing the Texas redistricting debate as Trump "cooking the books" to prevent Democrats from retaking the House in upcoming midterms. He asked whether Schwarzenegger believed "the Republican Party is starting this."

The Governator's response was immediate and unequivocal: "No, Jake, there has been gerrymandering going on for 200 years."

What followed was a data-driven takedown of the narrative that gerrymandering is solely a Republican problem. Schwarzenegger pointed to Massachusetts, where approximately 40% of voters supported Trump, yet the state sends zero Republicans to the House of Representatives. He then cited New Mexico, where 45% voted Republican, but again—zero GOP representatives made it to Congress.

"So there's gerrymandering, crazy gerrymandering, going on all over the country," Schwarzenegger explained, noting his own efforts to stop the practice in California. "And we wanted to try to stop it in California, and we did stop it in California and we went around the country."

The constipated look on Tapper’s face was, of course, classic.

The former governor also dismissed the partisan finger-pointing entirely: "I think this whole thing about finger-pointing and say they did it, so therefore we should [be] doing it, that's not really the way to go, that one party should outperform the other party. It should be performance."

ICYMI: BBC Interviewer Demolishes Kamala’s Excuses for Biden Cover-Up

Then Schwarzenegger delivered the knockout punch to Tapper's premise about Texas mattering for midterm control. He reminded viewers of basic political history, noting that midterm elections typically favor the party not controlling the White House, and that the five seats in Texas, which sparked this year’s redistricting battles, shouldn’t matter. And he has a solid point there. If Democrats want to win back the House, they should focus on being better candidates with better policies rather than complaining about district lines—especially when their own blue states had been engaging in the exact same practices before they decided that gerrymandering was bad.

Tapper's response to this inconvenient truth bomb? An immediate pivot: "Let's talk about another issue you care passionately about. You met with Pope Leo earlier this month to discuss your efforts to combat the climate crisis."

NEW: Arnold Schwarzenegger claps back at CNN's Jake Tapper, calls out "extreme gerrymandering" in blue states.



Tapper: "Do you believe that the Republican Party is starting this?"



Schwarzenegger: "No, Jake. There has been gerrymandering going on for 200 years."



"There is such… pic.twitter.com/ovxGJ6ll8p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 26, 2025

Nothing to see here, folks. Just another example of mainstream media quickly changing the subject when their narrative gets demolished by actual facts. Schwarzenegger came prepared with data showing gerrymandering as a bipartisan problem, and CNN apparently had no interest in exploring that reality further.

