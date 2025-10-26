Maine Democrats Still REALLY Love Their Nazi Tattoo Guy

You almost have to laugh at how fast CNN panels can implode the moment Democrats are forced to look in the mirror. Friday night’s exchange on CNN NewsNight was one for the ages—a chaotic, revealing mess that said more about the modern Democratic Party than hours of campaign ads ever could.

The fireworks began when CNN commentator Xochitl Hinojosa, a reliable Democratic defender, admitted that her party might have a problem on its hands. She was referring to Maine Democrat Graham Platner—the Senate candidate recently revealed to have a Nazi tattoo and to have bragged online about being an Antifa “super soldier.”

“I think that this new reporting might change things,” Hinojosa said cautiously. “And I think that he actually needs to think about getting out of the race.” She added that Democrats “don’t want to be talking about this next fall” and that the scandal could cost them control of the Senate.

However, he won’t. And CNN’s resident conservative, Scott Jennings, dropped a truth bomb that detonated right in the middle of the studio. “I hate to break the news to you,” he began, “but he’s winning the primary by 30 points. Getting a Nazi tattoo made him more popular, more popular among Democrats.”

He’s right. According to the latest University of New Hampshire (UNH) Pine Tree State poll, Platner is crushing Gov. Janet Mills 58% to 24%—a 34-point lead.

It is important to note that this poll was conducted after voters learned about Graham Platner’s now-infamous Nazi tattoo and after several of his disturbing social media posts resurfaced. In those posts, Platner proudly described himself as a communist, smeared every police officer as a “bastard,” and branded all white rural Americans as “racist.” Only after the backlash began did he attempt to walk it all back, claiming he no longer stands by his old words.

Jennings wasn’t finished. “You’ve got a guy running for attorney general in Virginia who wants to murder Republicans, and he raised $500,000 off it,” he continued. “You got Nazi tattoo guy in Maine. I sat out here for a year, two years listening to every Democrat at this table say, Donald Trump’s a Nazi. Elon’s a Nazi. And your party is now in love with a guy with a Nazi tattoo who trained a left-wing paramilitary group and called himself an Antifa super soldier on the internet, and he’s going up every day. Good luck getting him out.”

Dem after Dem called Trump, Elon, etc. Nazis. They accused Hegseth of Nazi tattoos (FALSE). And now? The most popular Dem Senate candidate in AMERICA has actual Nazi tattoos & the full backing of the radical Sanders wing of the Democratic Party. OWN IT. pic.twitter.com/WzgknJR5UW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 25, 2025

For years, Democrats have reflexively branded anyone to the right of Bernie Sanders as a “Nazi.” It’s their lazy, knee-jerk smear against anyone who dares to think differently. They’ve used it to silence debate, demonize conservatives, and divide the country. Heck, they even falsely accused Pete Hegseth of having a Nazi tattoo and claimed it was disqualifying for him to be confirmed as Secretary of Defense. But when one of their own proudly sports Nazi ink and openly identifies with Antifa, suddenly the outrage disappears. The same people who scream “fascist” at Trump supporters are now tripping over themselves to defend a guy with an actual Nazi tattoo. If that doesn’t lay bare just how deep the moral decay and hypocrisy run in today’s Democratic Party, what possibly could?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, but we can’t let them spin their way out of it.

