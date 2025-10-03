Nick Sortor Warns That His Arrest Will Backfire on Portland Police Big Time

Earlier today, PJ Media reported that Portland police arrested independent journalist Nick Sortor outside an ICE facility. Sortor was reportedly joking with officers when he was suddenly handcuffed and taken into custody. Sortor has now been released and has spoken publicly about the incident, offering his firsthand account of what happened.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported Friday afternoon on Sortor’s arrest, saying that he had spoken to Sortor just minutes after his release from jail.

Melugin explained that Sortor told him he had been filming protesters the night before when federal agents hit them with mace. According to Sortor, the protesters didn’t appreciate his recording them in that vulnerable moment. “It was a little embarrassing for the protestors ’cause they were shrieking and crying about having the mace in their eyes, so they didn’t like being recorded,” Sortor said.

Things escalated quickly. Melugin continued, “They kind of chased him down the street a little bit then surrounded him and pushed him down into a flower bed. He says they then punched and assaulted him and he tried to defend himself.”

Sortor described the incident in his own words: “So, they, they threw pu— multiple punches at me. Uh, they broke my, uh, camera by hitting that, so I was on the ground at that point. I tried to swing. I missed. I saw the opportunity to get up and get away, and that’s when I went over to the police officers, which I thought, you know, maybe they’d help me.”

Sortor continued, “But no, instead they threw me in handcuffs. This is going to backfire on them tremendously. It already is, okay? People knew that, that something out here stunk and that it was corrupt and that the police are … They take the side of the violent criminals that are here every single day assaulting ICE officers, assaulting journalists."

“And then a reporter comes and, you know, tries to embed deep within the, uh, the chaos that’s going in out here, and he’s the one that gets arrested?” he added.

Melugin added that Sortor said he received a personal call from Attorney General Pam Bondi informing him that the Department of Justice is launching a full investigation into the Portland Police Bureau over his arrest. DHS also weighed in, announcing that, because of the incident, the agency is surging more CBP and ICE personnel into Portland, a move the city already opposed.

“All of this happening in the context that the National Guard is being deployed out here,” Melugin concluded. “They just haven’t shown up yet, guys. We’ll send it back to you.”

Sortor’s arrest reveals the rot at the heart of Portland’s law enforcement and political establishment. When police arrest a journalist defending himself from violent extremists while his attackers walk free, the message is clear: Portland’s police have abandoned their duty to protect law-abiding citizens and are instead enabling chaos. This scandal demands accountability, not empty promises, because if this doesn’t get fixed, Portland will continue to spiral into lawlessness under the guise of “progressivism.”

