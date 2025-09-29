WATCH: Don Lemon Has Explosive, Racist Meltdown on His Podcast

On the latest episode of his podcast, former CNN host Don Lemon went on what can only be described as a full-blown rant against white men, singling them out with a barrage of sweeping generalizations and personal attacks. Lemon’s tirade, which lasted several minutes, mixed sharp invective with broad claims about race, heritage, and violence.

Advertisement

“Men who look like you, men who vote like you, and men who sound like you,” Lemon said. “White men, something is broken. Something is cracked deep inside when so many of you believe the answer to fear, to loss, to change, is violence. Are you listening to me? I hope I’m saying it loud enough for the people in the back.”

Lemon: "White men, something deep in you is broken. You guys believe that vioIence is the answer." pic.twitter.com/PZZnjv10nf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2025

Lemon didn’t stop there. He continued with a particularly harsh address, framing it as a wake-up call. “Wake up, white men. What the f**k is wrong with you? But you’re too dumb to even realize that because you’re lazy and sitting in front of a computer or a phone and you’re just eating it up,” Lemon exclaimed.

ICYMI: Swalwell Threatens to Weaponize Government Against Trump Allies

He then launched into a scathing critique of what he described as a longing for a past that no longer exists: “‘Oh, th- my gosh. Look at what they’re doing. All of a sudden my heritage is going to be over. Then I won’t… Uh, I want to live in a country where there are white kids go to white schools and, and white people marry each other. What is wrong with that? I want to grow up in the country that my great-grandfather grew up in.’ That country doesn’t exist anymore, a**hole.”

Advertisement

Lemon: White men are "lazy, dumb" and the country your grandparents lived in "doesn't anymore exist" pic.twitter.com/cHAs9rdoW1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2025

So, according to Lemon, white people—particularly white men—are broken at their core, incapable of handling change without resorting to violence. He portrayed them as lazy, clueless, and obsessed with preserving a bygone era that no longer exists. In his view, this longing for the past is not just misguided but fundamentally absurd. He didn’t bother hiding behind policy debates or ideological arguments. His comments were a full-on personal attack on white men as a demographic, painting an entire group with the brush of moral and psychological failure. That’s racism, plain and simple. His words weren’t measured or nuanced; they were an unrelenting assault, leaving no room for disagreement and no chance for reconciliation. It wasn’t discussion—it was condemnation, pure and simple.

This is hardly the first time Lemon has gone off the rails on his podcast. Back in June, he had Kathy Griffin on as a guest, and the pair casually pushed baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump’s decisive 2024 victory, offering no evidence while lecturing conservatives for questioning past elections. Griffin insisted her “gut” told her something was wrong, speculating about tampering without any specifics, and Lemon chimed in, agreeing that “something was off” despite claiming to be “an evidence person.”

Advertisement

Don Lemon’s unhinged, racist attack on white men exposes the toxic leftist rage poisoning America. PJ Media stands strong, cutting through the lies the mainstream won’t touch. Join PJ Media VIP—your frontline against woke insanity—with promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Support fearless conservative journalism that puts America First.