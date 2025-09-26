The FBI Makes a Stunning Admission About January 6

Matt Margolis | 10:48 AM on September 26, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

For years, Americans have been asking a simple question about January 6: How many FBI agents were actually in those crowds? The answer we just got should make everyone's blood boil, not just because of how long it took for us to get this answer, but because of new questions it raises.

Advertisement

The FBI finally acknowledged to Congress that 274 plainclothes agents were embedded in the January 6 crowds in Washington. Let that sink in for a moment — nearly three hundred federal agents, mingling among protesters, and we're just hearing about this now?

But here's where it gets really infuriating. Just last December, the Department of Justice's own watchdog proudly announced there was "no evidence" of undercover FBI employees in the protest crowds. The Inspector General's report was crystal clear: no undercover agents at the Capitol on January 6. Period. End of story. We all knew better, of course, but it begs the question of why the truth was being covered up in the first place.

Blaze Media reported Thursday:

A senior congressional source said the number is not necessarily a surprise, since the FBI often embeds countersurveillance personnel at large events.

But given the FBI’s until-now steadfast refusal to disclose the level of its presence at the Capitol, the figure might still be viewed with skepticism in some quarters.

The news comes in the wake of claims by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General that the FBI had no undercover personnel in the Jan. 6 crowds.

“We found no evidence in the materials we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6,” the DOJ OIG said in an 88-page report released in December 2024.

Depending how one reads “undercover” agents versus “plainclothes agents,” both statements could be true.

The same report disclosed that 26 FBI confidential human sources were in the Jan. 6 crowds, four of whom entered the Capitol.

Advertisement

This disclosure comes after years of congressional Republicans like Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson demanding answers about the FBI's presence that day. Years of being told to sit down and shut up while the bureau claimed everything was above board. Years of watching January 6 defendants wonder if federal agents were among those encouraging the very behavior that landed regular Americans in prison — even those who didn’t enter the Capitol at all.

ICYMI: Trump’s Latest Move to Prevent a Shutdown Is Brilliant

The most maddening part of all this is that we still don't have the full picture. The FBI won't tell us what those 274 plainclothes agents were actually doing in those crowds. Were they just observing? Were they participating? Were any of them among the people encouraging others to enter the Capitol? We don't know, and based on the FBI's track record, we may never know. But I think it’s easy to conclude that there’s a significant reason the FBI covered this up for so long.

This isn't just about January 6 anymore. This is about trust in our institutions and whether the American people deserve straight answers from the agencies they fund with their tax dollars. For years, we've been told to accept the official narrative, to stop asking uncomfortable questions, and to trust that our government agencies are being honest with us.

Advertisement

But when it takes years to get basic facts about federal personnel deployment, when watchdog reports contradict bureau disclosures, when word games replace transparency, that trust evaporates quickly, especially after four years of Joe Biden violating the due process rights of those who were there.

The FBI had 274 agents in those crowds, and they waited until now to tell us. What else are they waiting to reveal?

Do the FBI’s years of stonewalling make your blood boil? While the mainstream media runs cover, PJ Media exposes the stories they bury. Join PJ Media VIP for unfiltered truth — use promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Don’t wait — stand with real journalism before more secrets disappear.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CONGRESS DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI JANUARY 6

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Trump 47 Is Firing on All Cylinders and the Dems Have No Answers Stephen Kruiser
Jihad in Texas? Bullets Rain Down on Kids' Baseball Tournament Kevin Downey Jr.
Trump’s Latest Move to Prevent a Shutdown Is Brilliant Matt Margolis
Elon Musk's DOGE Uncovered the Biggest Health Care Heist in American History Victoria Taft
From the Gates of Auschwitz: Where Was God When the Smoke Rose? David Manney
Georgia Deserves Better: Ossoff’s Shutdown Games and Veteran Exploitation Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

'Iryna’s Law' Goes Before Democrat NC Governor: Will He Sign It or Veto It?
Faith All Over the Place, Episode 16: A Moment for Christians to Be Bold
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Jamie K Wilson
Advertisement