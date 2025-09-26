A ‘Deranged Leftist’ Assaulted a Trump Admin Official at the United Nations

It seems like we can’t go a day without leftist violence anymore.

A “deranged leftist” physically attacked a high-ranking Trump administration official on Thursday afternoon inside the United Nations, according to Fox News Digital. The assailant targeted the official during the UN General Assembly. The official, who works in international relations for the Department of Health and Human Services, was in New York as part of the support team for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other top department leaders.

Advertisement

"An HHS official was followed into a bathroom, recorded, physically assaulted and verbally accosted by a deranged leftist at the UN who somehow entered the venue past multiple layers of security," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said. "Thankfully, the official is safe, and the lunatic was arrested, but this is part of a disturbing and dangerous set of failures by the UN after their sabotage of President Trump ahead of and during his speech."

Kelly told Fox News Digital that the U.S. Secret Service will investigate "how this violent protester was admitted into a major national security event." A source familiar told Fox News Digital that the individual has been charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The individual was released from custody at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, the source said. The individual is expected in court next on Nov. 13. "The UN must answer why these highly concerning incidents continue to happen against the president and his staff," Kelly said.

A U.S. UN spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “We are outraged that a member of the U.S. delegation was physically assaulted inside UN Headquarters the afternoon of September 25. This attack must be addressed swiftly, and consequences must be felt.” The spokesperson added that “the UN itself recognizes that it has lost its way.”

Advertisement

"Now, it has devolved into an arena where an American delegation member is harassed and assaulted," the spokesperson said. "If you can’t keep people safe in your own building, how can you claim to be the world’s diplomatic center?" The spokesperson called the incident "unacceptable," and told Fox News Digital that the United Nations "will use every available resource to support the U.S. Secret Service into their investigation of this incident." "We know the UN needs dramatic reform and now must also immediately implement a thorough review of the UN’s security operations," the spokesperson said. "The UN’s failures are evident worldwide, and now in its own halls." The U.S. UN spokesperson added: "Enough is enough."

The official told Fox News Digital that as she walked down a UN hallway, a woman suddenly began berating her while shining a bright light in her face. “It was very disorienting,” the official said. “Once I took a step back and regained my footing, it didn’t stop. I realized what was happening. I realized I was being yelled at and that the light was also a recording device.”

The woman trailed closely behind, hurling derogatory, pro-Palestinian insults and calling the official a “fascist” and a “Nazi.” Trying to escape, the official ducked into the women’s bathroom, but the harassment escalated. “Her yelling turned into screaming: hyper-aggressive insults,” the official recalled.

Advertisement

When she attempted to hide in a bathroom stall, the woman shoved and tried to force her way in. After the official managed to shut the door, the assailant stuck her camera over the top of the stall, continuing to scream and record.

The radical left has gone completely off the rails, and no one on the right is safe anymore. If even a Trump administration official can be physically attacked inside the supposedly secure walls of the United Nations, what hope is there for the rest of us? These extremists truly believe their warped ideology gives them moral license to target and intimidate conservatives anywhere, at any time.

The mainstream media wants you to believe that political violence is a right-wing problem, but the truth is that leftist violence is escalating, and now Trump administration officials are being attacked inside the United Nations. PJ Media shines a light on what they won’t. Join PJ Media VIP for exclusive access and ad-free browsing — use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Stand with us against violent chaos.