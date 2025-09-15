Trump Goes Scorched-Earth on the Left After Kirk’s Assassination

The seismic aftershocks from Charlie Kirk’s assassination are still rippling across the nation, and President Donald Trump has just delivered a decisive, long-overdue response that could finally hold the left accountable. While the media scramble to blame “right-wing extremism,” Trump boldly pointed to the true source of the threat, declaring Sunday evening at Morristown Airport in New Jersey that “a lot of people” on the left are already under investigation.

Advertisement

This development is a major step forward, signaling that radical actors whom the mainstream press has long shielded may finally face scrutiny. It’s a message that the White House is willing to confront the forces behind political violence and defend the safety and integrity of Americans who dare to speak the truth.

“Well, the problem is on the left, if you look at the problem,” Trump said. “The problem is on the left. It’s not on the right, like some people like to say, on the right. The problem we have is on the left. And when you look at the agitators, you look at the scum that speaks so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place, that’s the left, that’s not the right.”

When someone pressed him on whether the administration would launch any investigations, Trump revealed that they were already underway. “We’ll see. We’ll be announcing,” he said at first. Moments later, he added bluntly: “They’re already under investigation.”

When another reporter sought clarification and asked, “They’re already under investigation?” Trump didn’t hesitate.

“Already under investigation,” he replied, making clear that the federal government is moving on what he described as a dangerous threat emanating from the political left.

Advertisement

Someone also asked about foreigners who have publicly celebrated Kirk’s death online, including calls from some conservatives to revoke their visas. Trump confirmed that his administration was reviewing the matter.

Related: Kash Patel Destroys the Left’s Favorite Lie About Charlie Kirk’s Killer

“No, we haven’t. We haven’t,” he said when someone asked if visas had already been revoked. “But we are looking at names. We don’t like that. That’s not right. We wouldn’t celebrate if something happened on their side, and we don’t. These are sick people. These are really deranged people.”

JUST IN: President Trump says a lot of people are “under investigation” after being asked a question about Charlie Kirk.



“They're already under major investigation, a lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the Left.” pic.twitter.com/r6xueiBVYb — Melissa Redpill - Freedom Force (@MelissaRedpill) September 15, 2025

The exchange underscores Trump’s aggressive posture in the aftermath of Kirk’s assassination, rejecting the media’s preferred framing of right-wing extremism and instead pointing to radical actors on the left. His remark that “a lot of people” are already under investigation will only fuel speculation that the administration is preparing to expose links between left-wing groups and the violent climate that led to Kirk’s murder.

Advertisement

Trump’s blunt declaration is a long-overdue recognition of where the real threat originates and a sign that the resolve to do something about it is finally here. For too long, the radical left has operated under media protection, silencing dissent through intimidation and violence. Now, with renewed resolve, this administration has drawn a line in the sand. The time has come to confront the left’s rot head-on before they silence more innocent voices.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk revealed a truth the mainstream media won’t touch: that the real threat is the radical left. President Trump’s bold move to expose left-wing agitators defies their narrative. At PJ Media, we’re uncovering the stories they ignore. Join PJ Media VIP today with the promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Support fearless conservative journalism that puts America First.