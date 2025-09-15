FBI Director Shattered a Conspiracy Theory About Kirk’s Assassin

Since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, social media has been awash with conspiracy theories about the suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson. Disinformation is flying fast, and one claim that keeps resurfacing is that Robinson isn’t even the man we see in the security footage. These theories picked up steam after reports surfaced that Robinson lived with a transgender partner. This detail seems to have made some people desperate to deny his role in the killing, since it undercuts the left’s preferred narrative that Robinson was a MAGA supporter. It’s time to put those rumors to rest.

FBI Director Kash Patel was on Fox & Friends Monday morning, during which he confirmed that DNA on evidence collected at the scene matches Robinson’s.

“And I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody,” Patel revealed.

🚨BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel confirms DNA from the towel wrapped around the suspected assassination weapon — and from a screwdriver left on the UVU rooftop — both match the suspect already in custody. pic.twitter.com/1PNuhNrIlW — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2025

So much for the theory that Robinson isn’t the killer. The facts simply don’t support the denialism floating around online. We have security footage, enhanced FBI images, and even Robinson’s own father identifying him after seeing the photos. That isn’t speculation; that’s evidence.

What’s really sad is watching people on the left twist themselves into knots to avoid the obvious. They don’t actually care about getting to the truth; they care about protecting their narrative. For them, it’s easier to pretend Robinson couldn’t be the shooter than to grapple with the uncomfortable reality that his motives don’t fit neatly into the “MAGA extremist” storyline they’re desperate to push. Instead of facing facts, they cling to wishful thinking.

Patel also gave a blow-by-blow account of how fast the FBI moved to track down Kirk’s killer.

“Charlie Kirk was shot at 12:23 local time on September 10,” Patel began. “By 12:39 p.m. local time, FBI assets were on scene securing the scene.”

That detail alone is remarkable. Within 16 minutes, the FBI was already on site. For once, instead of the bureaucratic molasses we’ve grown accustomed to seeing, the Bureau mobilized instantly.

The pace never slowed. Patel explained that by 10 a.m. the next morning, September 11, the FBI had released the first images of the suspect. He and his deputy personally arrived at 5 p.m. local time that same day to assess the situation and prepare for the next critical step.

“What we did was decided to have a press conference at 8 p.m. local, where we issued for the first time FBI-obtained video footage that we seized from the security camera surveillance system and new images,” Patel said. “New images, enhanced images, we decided, I decided, to release immediately to the public because we were working with the public and the media to find this killer.”

That decision turned out to be decisive.

“Shortly after that 8 p.m. release, at 10 p.m. local time, the suspect was in custody. Why?” Patel asked rhetorically. “Because the father informed us, pursuant to an interview of him, that he looked at the video that we released that evening and the enhanced photos and identified the suspect.”

NEW: FBI Director Kash Patel lays out the timeline of events that led to the capture of Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer:



"For a comparative sake, the Boston bombing, the FBI didn't release images for three days. We know we didn't have three days..."



"I made an executive… pic.twitter.com/HvOsQ9hU3n — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2025

In other words, without Patel’s push to release footage immediately, Robinson might still be on the loose today. Instead, within 48 hours of Kirk’s murder, the FBI had its suspect in custody, all thanks to a strategy of speed, transparency, and public cooperation.

Patel didn’t hesitate to contrast this operation with the agency’s performance in past tragedies. “For comparative sake, the Boston bombing, the FBI didn’t release images for three days,” he reminded viewers. “We know we didn’t have three days.”

Kash Patel’s leadership during this high-pressure investigation was nothing short of exemplary. His insistence on speed, transparency, and decisive action shattered the usual bureaucratic delays that plague big agencies. Thanks to Patel, the bureau served justice swiftly and efficiently, which proves that strong leadership truly makes all the difference.

