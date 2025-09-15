REPORT: Charlie Kirk’s Killer Confessed Online Before Being Turned In

The suspect in the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, reportedly admitted his involvement the the murder in an online conversation on Discord just before his father turned him in to authorities, according to sources familiar with the chat and screenshots obtained by the Washington Post.

Robinson’s messages included an apology, saying, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.” This revelation comes amid ongoing investigations, in which Robinson is reportedly not cooperating with authorities.

The message was sent Thursday night, about two hours before officials said Robinson was taken into custody. A member of the group chat shared an image of the conversation with The Post and confirmed that it came from Robinson’s account. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their privacy and out of fear of harassment. Discord provided a copy of the message with the confession to authorities, according to a person familiar with the company’s interaction with law enforcement. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation. The message was sent from Robinson’s account to a small private group of online friends, the person said. Discord is working closely with the FBI and local authorities, providing information about Robinson’s online activities on the platform, the person added. Previously, Discord had said that an internal investigation found “no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord.”

Robinson’s background reveals a complicated figure—high-achieving academically with an ACT score in the 99th percentile and involvement in gaming communities, yet increasingly radicalized in his political views over recent years. His family described him as introverted but with a sense of humor, and a former friend noted their shared gaming past. Yet, by the time of the shooting, Robinson seemed entrenched in a hostile mindset toward Kirk and conservatives more broadly.

The Discord conversation shared with The Post shows members of the group chat reacting to Kirk’s shooting last Wednesday — before the news broke that Robinson was allegedly involved. The group included about 30 people, according to the person who provided screenshots. “Charlie Kirk got shot,” one friend wrote Wednesday afternoon, according to an image of the messages. “I just saw the video holy s---,” another user wrote about an hour and a half later, adding of Kirk: “Bro didn’t deserve to go out like that sad.” The only response from Robinson’s account came the next day with the message announcing “bad news.” “im surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments,” the message, posted at 7:57 p.m. local time in Utah, continued. “thanks for all the good times and laughs, you’ve all been so amazing, thank you all for everything.”

The investigation into Kirk’s assassination is growing darker each day, as authorities uncover disturbing online chatter that suggests people in Robinson’s orbit online may have had advance knowledge of the planned shooting. At least seven social media accounts had flagged “September 10th” in advance, with some flat-out joking about Kirk being shot on that very date, and after the killing, the same circles openly celebrated it.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Tyler Robinson appear to have confessed to assassinating Charlie Kirk in a Discord chat, about two hours before being turned in to authorities.



"Hey guys, I have bad news for you all...It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this," Robinson sent to the… pic.twitter.com/nRkI7wlCdh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2025

Now federal investigators are chasing down deleted posts, IP addresses, and account histories to see just how deep this goes, and early signs point to connections within radicalized online communities—including transgender activists tied to the shooter’s partner.

