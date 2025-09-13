Ben Shapiro and Bill Maher Get Into a Showdown Over Charlie Kirk’s Killer

On Friday night’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, things got heated between Bill Maher and Ben Shapiro as they argued over the politics of Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

After Charlie Kirk was shot, Democrats wasted no time trying to pin the blame on conservatives. They were practically salivating at the thought that his killer might be a MAGA supporter. MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd floated the idea that a conservative had fired the shot “in celebration.” Rep. Seth Moulton smugly declared that “most political violence comes from the right.” And Rep. David Min outright lied, claiming Tyler Robinson was MAGA. To bolster the fantasy, a doctored photo of Robinson in a Trump shirt went viral.

Of course, the truth was devastating to the left’s preferred narrative. Robinson’s bullets were inscribed with anti-fascist slogans, and friends described how he had become radicalized on the far left. Suddenly, leftists downplayed Robinson’s ideology or shrugged that it didn’t matter.

ICYMI: Democrats Are FURIOUS Charlie Kirk's Killer Isn't MAGA

And then there’s Bill Maher, who suggested to Shapiro that we don’t know Robinson’s politics yet.

“The reality is, that as somebody who receives an inordinate amount of death threats, and I know the kind of death threats that Charlie was getting, you can break down the death threats and where they are coming from,” Shapiro explained. “And if we are not politically correct, then we understand that if there’s a shooting at a synagogue, it is very likely to be either a white supremacist or a radical Muslim. If it is a shooting of a Republican politician, it is very likely to be a trans Antifa Marxist shooter.”

Maher immediately cut him off. “That is just not true,” he shot back.

Shapiro pressed on, insisting there was evidence already pointing in that direction. “We do know this kid was of the left. That is according to contemporaneous reporting from the Guardian, as well as Tablet magazine today.”

Maher wasn’t buying it. “It’s two days out. We don’t know s**t, Ben. We don’t know s**t. They never do. The internet is undefeated in getting it wrong to begin with.”

Of course, Maher was gaslighting, and Shapiro called him out on it.

“It’s not about the internet. That’s about the actual reporting by mainstream acceptance. The Guardian is not right-wing media.”

Maher fired back with a laundry list of early false claims about the shooter: “First, I heard he’s a registered Republican. Not true. Then he was a donor to Trump. Not true. His father works in the sheriff’s office. Not true. There was a picture of him wearing a pro-Trump shirt. Not true. Member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Not true. We don’t know what he is. How are you so sure he’s of the left?”

Bill Maher gets visibly upset as Ben Shapiro insists Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a leftist.



Apparently, this isn’t obvious to Bill.



SHAPIRO: “That this kid was of the political left. That is, according to… the Guardian as well as Tablet magazine today.”



MAHER: “It’s two days… pic.twitter.com/6zdWIro9cf — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 13, 2025

Once again, Maher was conflating internet rumors and reporting by outlets that based their reports on verified information from law enforcement, or interviews.

Maher even conceded the fact that the messages inscribed on the bullet were left-wing. For whatever reason, Maher, who likely knows better, is still trying to dispute the facts because it’s a problem for the narrative the left wants to push.

The left’s denial of Robinson’s political ideology isn’t about a lack of evidence—it’s about protecting a narrative. The facts are plain: the anti-fascist inscriptions on the bullets, the testimony of those who knew him, and reporting from actual media outlets all point to Robinson being a product of far-left radicalization. But admitting that would destroy the myth Democrats have worked so hard to build—that political violence only comes from the right. So instead, they deflect, minimize, or outright deny. This tells you everything about how desperate the left is to shield itself from responsibility for the culture of hate it has created.

Bill Maher's gaslighting over Charlie Kirk's assassin proves the left will lie about anything to protect their narrative. While mainstream media ignores the truth, PJ Media exposes it all.