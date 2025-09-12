House Republicans Demand Investigation Into 'Radical Left’s Assault on America'

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) is calling for the creation of a House select committee to investigate “the money, influence, and power behind the radical left’s assault on America and the rule of law.” The letter, co-signed by 23 Republican lawmakers, argues that a growing network of leftist donors, organizations, and officials is orchestrating attacks on both citizens and institutions, fueling lawlessness and violence across the country.

“I respectfully request that the House of Representatives form a select committee on ‘The money, influence, and power behind the radical left’s assault on America and the rule of law,’” the letter began. It was addressed to Speaker Mike Johnson, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer. In it, Roy cited a string of violent incidents, including the recent assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, the 2017 shooting of Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice, and attacks on law enforcement and citizens as evidence of an ongoing coordinated threat.

Roy highlighted the systemic funding of leftist causes that destabilize communities and undermine law enforcement. “We have seen George Soros, the Wren Collective, and other radical organizations funding and putting in place District Attorneys and Judges to then coordinate releasing criminals to the streets,” the letter states. It also pointed to border security failures and linked these leftist policy tactics to attacks on ordinary Americans, including Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska and Laken Riley, whose killers were released under policies facilitated by leftist funding.

According to the letter, the purpose of a select committee would be to “follow the money and uncover the force behind the NGOs, donors, media, public officials, and all entities driving this coordinated attack.” The lawmakers call for the panel to have members and staff with prosecutorial or law enforcement backgrounds and to be granted full subpoena powers. “We must follow the money to identify the perpetrators of the coordinated anti-American assaults being carried out against us and take all steps under the law necessary to stop them,” the letter states.

The signatories argue that leftist efforts are not only violent but ideological, seeking to erode the nation’s founding principles. “We can no longer pretend to be bound together by shared ideals when a well-funded, vitriolic cadre of our fellow Americans and foreign interests are at war with the very values of faith in God, fidelity to our Constitution, and respect for the principles of liberty and Western Civilization that define us as Americans—including, notably, the free speech practiced and exemplified by Charlie Kirk,” the lawmakers wrote.

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, @chiproytx is calling for a select committee on “the money, influence, and power behind the radical left’s assault on America and the rule of law.”



"Enough is enough. We must follow the money to identify the perpetrators of the… pic.twitter.com/hK4TkW93l8 — Cameron Abrams (@CameronSAbrams) September 11, 2025

The letter remains open for additional signatories, with the representatives inviting colleagues to join the effort to “haul all of these actors before Congress and get to the truth behind the coordinated global network funding and fueling this attack on Americans.”

