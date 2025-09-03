The Nonexistent Epstein List and the Left’s Failed Trump Smear

Democrats and liberal media have relentlessly politicized the Jeffrey Epstein case because they seem more interested in trying to spin it as a Donald Trump scandal than in seeking justice for Epstein’s victims.

This political exploitation is glaringly obvious, given the Democrats’ own silence when they controlled Congress and the White House; they never released the Epstein files they claim are under wraps to protect Trump. Of course, that narrative just blew up in their faces after the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee dumped roughly 34,000 pages of Epstein-related documents online, a long-overdue release.

Despite repeated and wild insinuations, there has never been any credible evidence tying Trump to Epstein’s horrific abuses. At a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday, survivors of Epstein’s abuse, responding to NBC’s Hallie Jackson asking about Trump’s involvement, collectively denied witnessing or hearing of Trump engaging in any inappropriate behavior linked to Epstein.

"Did anybody see or hear of the President himself doing ANYTHING inappropriate as it related to Jeffrey Epstein?"



Epstein survivors say "NO!" pic.twitter.com/t7d7UQawkx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2025

This was no small detail but a humiliating reality check for Democrats who pinned hopes on these hearings to drag Trump through the mud once again. Instead, the testimonies sided with truth over the narrative the left wanted to craft.

On top of that, Democrats have been claiming that the Trump administration has been hiding the Epstein client list because, in their warped brains, Trump must be on it. We know that Trump wasn’t a client of Epstein’s for starters, but even Epstein’s victims confirm that no such list exists.

🚨WOAH: Epstein survivors nod along in AGREEMENT that there is "NOT A LIST" of abusers in the Jeffrey Epstein orbit!



REPORTER: "I know you're working on your own list, but do you believe that Jeffrey Epstein had a list?"



Victims' Rights Attorney Brad Edwards: "Yeah, so there's… pic.twitter.com/5A2DC77vKa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2025

The whole spectacle has become less about victims and more about political grandstanding. House Oversight Chairman James Comer sparred with Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.) during a tense hearing on the Epstein files. Fernandez pressed Comer on whether he would hold a hearing about why authorities moved Ghislaine Maxwell to more favorable prison conditions after her interview.

“Will you commit to having a hearing to determine why she was moved… after that interview?” Fernandez asked.

Comer dismissed the line of questioning. “We’ll have a hearing to determine the crimes that were committed,” he said, emphasizing that the focus would be “seeking justice for the victims, not scoring political points like you all are.”

When Fernandez insisted she was speaking for victims, Comer accused Democrats of having ulterior motives. “You wanna have a whole hearing… not about the victims, not about a government cover-up, not about human trafficking, but about Maxwell. … Now you’re mad because she exonerated Trump.”

🚨🚨 .@RepJamesComer told a Dem rep point-blank that she simply wants another hearing on Ghislaine Maxwell because she is "MAD" that she "exonerated Trump." @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/f4jjVaoxCN — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) September 3, 2025

This entire episode shows how Washington turns tragedy into theater. Republicans released Epstein’s files despite Democrats’ efforts to keep them buried, and what should have been a sober reckoning became a circus of spin and baseless attacks. Survivors exonerated Trump, but the left’s exploitation of Epstein’s crimes for politics is as bottomless as it is predictable. True justice and accountability can only prevail when the facts outweigh partisan agendas.

This political theater only underscores how the left tries to weaponize tragedies for partisan advantage, revealing a cynical side of their agenda. While Epstein’s horrific abuses demand justice and transparency, that earnest cause risks a never-ending quest to frame Trump unjustly, which overshadows it. But the facts are clear: Democrats repeatedly failed to release these documents during their own tenure, the case never credibly implicated Trump, and the survivors reject the media’s narrative of Trump’s involvement. Justice for Epstein’s victims should be the focus, not unsubstantiated political attacks.

