The Nonexistent Epstein List and the Left’s Failed Trump Smear

Matt Margolis | 1:45 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats and liberal media have relentlessly politicized the Jeffrey Epstein case because they seem more interested in trying to spin it as a Donald Trump scandal than in seeking justice for Epstein’s victims.

This political exploitation is glaringly obvious, given the Democrats’ own silence when they controlled Congress and the White House; they never released the Epstein files they claim are under wraps to protect Trump. Of course, that narrative just blew up in their faces after the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee dumped roughly 34,000 pages of Epstein-related documents online, a long-overdue release.

Despite repeated and wild insinuations, there has never been any credible evidence tying Trump to Epstein’s horrific abuses. At a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday, survivors of Epstein’s abuse, responding to NBC’s Hallie Jackson asking about Trump’s involvement, collectively denied witnessing or hearing of Trump engaging in any inappropriate behavior linked to Epstein. 

This was no small detail but a humiliating reality check for Democrats who pinned hopes on these hearings to drag Trump through the mud once again. Instead, the testimonies sided with truth over the narrative the left wanted to craft.

On top of that, Democrats have been claiming that the Trump administration has been hiding the Epstein client list because, in their warped brains, Trump must be on it. We know that Trump wasn’t a client of Epstein’s for starters, but even Epstein’s victims confirm that no such list exists.

The whole spectacle has become less about victims and more about political grandstanding. House Oversight Chairman James Comer sparred with Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.) during a tense hearing on the Epstein files. Fernandez pressed Comer on whether he would hold a hearing about why authorities moved Ghislaine Maxwell to more favorable prison conditions after her interview.

“Will you commit to having a hearing to determine why she was moved… after that interview?” Fernandez asked.

Comer dismissed the line of questioning. “We’ll have a hearing to determine the crimes that were committed,” he said, emphasizing that the focus would be “seeking justice for the victims, not scoring political points like you all are.”

When Fernandez insisted she was speaking for victims, Comer accused Democrats of having ulterior motives. “You wanna have a whole hearing… not about the victims, not about a government cover-up, not about human trafficking, but about Maxwell. … Now you’re mad because she exonerated Trump.”

This entire episode shows how Washington turns tragedy into theater. Republicans released Epstein’s files despite Democrats’ efforts to keep them buried, and what should have been a sober reckoning became a circus of spin and baseless attacks. Survivors exonerated Trump, but the left’s exploitation of Epstein’s crimes for politics is as bottomless as it is predictable. True justice and accountability can only prevail when the facts outweigh partisan agendas.

Related: Epstein Files Drop: The Left's Trump Smear Campaign Just Collapsed

This political theater only underscores how the left tries to weaponize tragedies for partisan advantage, revealing a cynical side of their agenda. While Epstein’s horrific abuses demand justice and transparency, that earnest cause risks a never-ending quest to frame Trump unjustly, which overshadows it. But the facts are clear: Democrats repeatedly failed to release these documents during their own tenure, the case never credibly implicated Trump, and the survivors reject the media’s narrative of Trump’s involvement. Justice for Epstein’s victims should be the focus, not unsubstantiated political attacks.

The left weaponizes Epstein's tragedy to fuel their Trump obsession, ignoring the victims' voices and facts.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis

