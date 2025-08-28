What Keith Olbermann Said About Trump and the Minneapolis Shooting Is Beyond the Pale

Keith Olbermann is back at it again—this time with one of the most deranged rants you’ll ever hear. Following the horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, where a transgender-identifying, antisemitic leftist wacko gunned down two children and left others injured, Olbermann took to social media to pin the blame not on the killer, but on Donald Trump. 

Yes, really.

In his video promoting his podcast, Olbermann opened with perhaps the most unhinged statement of his career: “Trump might as well have shot those kids in Minneapolis himself.” 

This was not a passing slip of the tongue—he repeated the claim multiple times, determined to smear Trump for a tragedy carried out by a man who literally had “Kill Donald Trump” scrawled on one of his magazines and rifle scope.

Olbermann went on a tirade, weaving together conspiracy theories about the gun industry and Trump.

 “Trump sends the wrong guns in the wrong hands to the wrong places, pursuing the wrong criminals,” Olbermann ranted. “You want to be tough on crime, Trump? Deploy the National Guard to the headquarters of the gun manufacturing companies and arrest the monsters who make their money there from the child murdering business, murdering children literally during their thoughts and prayers.”

This wasn’t satire. He was dead serious. In his warped telling, the manufacturers of firearms are the real killers, and Trump is the mastermind behind it all.

The former MSNBC host didn’t stop there. He called for law enforcement to target elected officials who defend the Second Amendment.

“And have ICE round up the politician prostitutes who take the gun money to protect a lie about what the Second Amendment really means,” Olbermann declared. 

I wonder what he thinks it means? Is he one of those people who believes the Second Amendment only applies to muskets, or just the military?

Then came the crescendo of his rant, where he blamed Trump directly for the scourge of school shootings. “These are the criminals. Trump is the criminal. Trump is soft on crime, soft on the most prevalent, heartrending crime of our century, school shootings.”

It was an astonishing claim considering the facts on the ground: the Minneapolis shooter wasn’t inspired by Trump, wasn’t a MAGA supporter, and wasn’t motivated by conservatism. Quite the opposite. He was a left-wing extremist with a documented hatred of both Christians and Trump himself. Yet Olbermann still tried to frame Trump as the villain.

“Do you want to push back against Trump as he militarizes this country, as he makes it the United Police States of America?” Olbermann shouted into his camera. “You want to make something, something good happen in the wake of these latest children that we as a nation have sacrificed on our mindless altar of worship to guns? You want these to be the last? You have to say it. You have to speak the truth. Trump might as well have shot them himself.”

That’s the level of discourse Olbermann is peddling now—blaming Trump for a crime committed by someone who openly hated him, calling for the National Guard to storm gun companies, and suggesting ICE should round up sitting politicians who support the Second Amendment.

A tragic shooting left two children dead, yet instead of condemning the killer, Olbermann twisted reality into a political cudgel against Trump. His performance wasn’t just tone-deaf, it was sheer lunacy.

