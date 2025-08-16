The Next Step Towards Peace in Ukraine Is Coming

President Trump arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the ultimate goal of achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine. PJ Media previously reported that a successful summit would lead to a follow-up meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Well, by all accounts, the meeting did go well, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Saturday that he will meet with President Donald Trump in Washington this coming Monday.

Zelensky shared in a post on X that he had “a long and substantive conversation” with President Trump, beginning with private one-on-one talks before European leaders joined. The call lasted “more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump.”

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine remains ready “to work with maximum effort to achieve peace.” He confirmed that Trump updated him on his meeting with the Russian leader and “the main points of their discussion,” noting that “it is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation.”

The Ukrainian president expressed support for Trump’s “proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia,” adding that “key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this.” Zelensky also announced he will meet Trump in Washington, D.C., on Monday “to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war,” and said he is “grateful for the invitation.”

He stressed that “Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America,” and highlighted “positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security.” Zelensky concluded by noting that Ukraine continues “to coordinate our positions with all partners,” and thanking “everyone who is helping.”

A few hours later, Zelensky posted another update, indicating that, following a conversation with President Trump, Ukraine “further coordinated positions with European leaders.” He stressed that “the positions are clear. A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions.”

Zelensky called for an immediate end to hostilities, stating that “killings must stop as soon as possible, the fire must cease both on the battlefield and in the sky, as well as against our port infrastructure.” He also emphasized that “all Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians must be released, and the children abducted by Russia must be returned,” noting that “thousands of our people remain in captivity—they all must be brought home.” He also warned that “pressure on Russia must be maintained while the aggression and occupation continue.”

For Zelensky, Monday’s meeting represents not just another diplomatic obligation, but a lifeline for his nation. For Trump, it’s a chance to deliver what the Biden administration never could: a credible pathway toward peace. And for the world? It’s the possibility that an unlikely trio—Trump, Zelensky, and even Putin—could hammer out the agreement that finally closes one of the darkest chapters of this century.

The contrast with the previous administration is stark. Where Biden offered platitudes and endless arms shipments, Trump is putting himself squarely in the role of dealmaker. Zelensky’s gratitude for Trump’s invitation says it all. The world’s eyes will be on Washington Monday, and if Trump succeeds where the globalist establishment failed, history’s verdict might be as swift and decisive as the diplomacy we’re watching unfold.

The Biden years brought endless talk—Trump brings real action and hope for peace.