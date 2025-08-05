Batya Ungar-Sargon Drops Truth Bomb on Texas Democrats’ Redistricting Meltdown

Matt Margolis | 10:16 AM on August 05, 2025
In a fiery segment that cut through the hand-wringing and pearl-clutching from the left, Newsweek’s Batya Ungar-Sargon dismantled the Democrats’ narrative about Texas’s new congressional map, calling out the selective outrage over gerrymandering and highlighting how the GOP is leaning into its growing support among Hispanic voters.

Appearing on a panel discussion alongside author Garrett Graff, who warned that redistricting efforts could be part of a Republican plot to “lock in illegitimately majority power going forward,” Ungar-Sargon didn’t hesitate to call out the hypocrisy.

“First of all, gerrymandering is one of those things that everybody does,” she said bluntly. “Like the idea that Donald Trump made this up is, I think, kind of insane. I don’t think you really think that.”

She then pointed out what many conservatives have been saying — including right here at PJ Media: Democrats couldn’t have picked a more ironic refuge when they fled Texas to protest the redistricting plan: “They fled to Illinois, which is one of the most, you know, gerrymandered states in the union.”

Even CNN's Andrew Kaczynski mocked the Democrats for going to Illinois. “Was there nobody on the PR side who was like maybe we shouldn’t go to one of the most corrupt gerrymandered states in the country?” he asked in a post on X.

Ungar-Sargon didn’t hide her amusement at the performative nature of it all. “I happen to love this story because I love the political theater of it all. I love that they absconded. I love that now there are arrest warrants out,” she said. “I think that the American people don’t care at all about this.”

But her most incisive point came when she exposed what Democrats are really afraid of: Republicans gaining ground with Hispanic voters.

“What’s most interesting to me about this is that these new five, you know, potential Republican-controlled districts are all majority Hispanic,” Ungar-Sargon noted. “The Republicans are leaning into the victories that Trump had with Hispanic voters in 2024 and saying, Hey, we’re going to bet on ourselves. We’re going to bet that we’re going to keep these voters, and we’re going to try to get them into our coalition via these districts.”

ICYMI: Senate GOP Could Bring Down Adam Schiff and Letitia James with LETITIA Act

Ungar-Sargon continued, “It’s amazing to me that the Democrats, instead of fighting for those voters, are just kind of running away and ceding the point that these Republican districts full of Hispanics are now going to go for Republicans eternally.”

In less than three minutes, Batya Ungar-Sargon cut through the noise and dismantled the Democrats’ carefully staged panic over Texas redistricting. She didn’t just call out the hypocrisy — she exposed the entire charade. Democrats scream about “fairness” and “reform” when Republicans redraw the map, yet they happily gerrymander states like Illinois beyond recognition. And when working-class Hispanic voters — once a reliable Democrat bloc — start drifting right, they don’t fight for their support. They flee.

Democrats' retreat to Illinois, the poster child for redistricting abuse, tells us everything we need to know. If Democrats truly cared about “fair maps,” they wouldn’t be hiding in the most politically rigged state in the country. Their actions betray their rhetoric, revealing this outrage for what it is: a desperate, self-serving stunt to cling to power under the phony guise of protecting democracy.

Ungar-Sargon didn’t just critique their strategy; she blew up their entire narrative. And the louder Democrats cry foul, the clearer it becomes: They’re not afraid of unfair maps; they’re afraid of losing.

