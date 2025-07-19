The Biden Admin Stole Your Data to Rig Elections and Censor Speech

Jason Chaffetz has delivered a devastating exposé that should terrify every American who values his or her constitutional rights. Writing in the New York Post, the former House Oversight Committee chairman pulls back the curtain on what may be the most comprehensive assault on American democracy we've witnessed in our lifetime—and it's happening with our own tax dollars.

Chaffetz revealed that the Biden administration didn't just weaponize federal agencies against political opponents; it orchestrated an elaborate data-theft operation that would make authoritarian regimes jealous. As Chaffetz explains, "Federal entities outsourced unlawful data collection to politically sympathetic partners. Rather than directly amassing data, they procured or exchanged it from or with nonprofits and technology firms."

This isn't some conspiracy theory cooked up by partisan critics. This is documented reality, backed by Freedom of Information Act requests and congressional testimony that the mainstream media has conveniently ignored.

The scope of this operation is breathtaking. Chaffetz exposes how the Small Business Administration—an agency supposedly focused on helping entrepreneurs—was transformed into a partisan voter registration machine. The SBA "proactively reached out to states, especially battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, to seek recognition as voter-registration organizations, despite federal law stipulating that states must initiate this process under the National Voter Registration Act."

When SBA Associate Administrator Jennifer Kim was pressed during a 2024 hearing about whether the agency conducted events in non-Democrat-leaning regions, she couldn't provide a straight answer. The evidence speaks for itself: "documented evidence of partisan bias in these efforts" reveals an administration that viewed federal resources as tools for electoral manipulation.

But voter manipulation was just the beginning. The Biden administration's data dragnet extended into financial surveillance that targeted Americans based on their political beliefs. Christian nonprofits, gun manufacturers, conservative protesters—even members of the Trump family—found their accounts terminated without justification. As Chaffetz notes, "This initiative ultimately targeted Christian nonprofits, gun manufacturers, conservative demonstrators — even Melania and Barron Trump — shutting down their accounts without justification."

The systematic nature of this assault becomes clear when you examine how the administration expanded the National Security Agency's surveillance capabilities. "President Biden's administration also broadened the National Security Agency's warrantless-surveillance initiatives to amass bulk data, including phone metadata, browsing histories, and emails, sidestepping Congress and public accountability."

What makes this particularly chilling is how the Biden administration laundered these unconstitutional activities through private partners. "Censorship laundering through NGOs disguised illegal actions, monitoring posts to suppress dissenting views." They knew they couldn't do this directly, so they created a shadow network of activists and tech companies to do their dirty work.

Chaffetz correctly identifies the broader threat: "If this data weaponization is left unchecked, it will not be limited to Democrats or the Biden administration. History has shown that the erosion of freedoms for one group inevitably paves the way for broader abuses."

His warning carries weight, because he’s seen government abuse up close. While leading House Oversight, he pushed back against overreach—but nothing compares to the Biden administration’s calculated construction of a surveillance state. With help from woke corporations and leftist nonprofits, federal agencies were weaponized against political dissent, turning public institutions into partisan tools. The result isn’t just lawlessness—it’s a direct attack on the idea that government should serve all Americans, not just the politically favored.

The Biden administration's data theft operation represents nothing less than a fundamental assault on American democracy. Thanks to Chaffetz's investigation, we now have a roadmap of exactly how they did it. The question is whether we have the courage to do something about it before it's too late.

