Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Executive Order Ending Birthright Citizenship for Illegals

Once again, the will of the American people has been trampled by an unelected federal judge.

Judge Joseph Laplante of New Hampshire shamelessly blocked President Trump’s executive order to end the outrageous abuse of birthright citizenship. In what can only be described as judicial activism run amok, Laplante didn’t just halt the order—he issued a sweeping, nationwide block by exploiting the class-action loophole, effectively sidestepping the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to rein in these overreaching injunctions.

Let’s be clear: Trump’s executive order was a direct response to decades of politicians and open-borders activists ignoring the plain meaning of the 14th Amendment. The order, signed in January, was a bold and necessary move to finally put an end to the practice of granting automatic citizenship to children born to illegal aliens—a practice that has been abused for far too long. But the left, terrified of any challenge to their lawless agenda, wasted no time running to the courts to find a sympathetic judge willing to block the will of the voters.

Judge Laplante’s decision is nothing short of a slap in the face to every American who believes in the rule of law. By granting class action status to a lawsuit brought by a handful of activist plaintiffs, he managed to block the order for everyone nationwide. This is the same tired playbook: When the left can’t win at the ballot box, they shop for judges who will impose their radical policies on the entire country. It’s judicial tyranny, plain and simple.

And let’s not forget, this isn’t the first time Trump’s order has been blocked. Back in February, Judge Deborah Boardman extended a 14-day injunction, parroting the left’s favorite talking points—“virtually every baby born on US soil is a US citizen upon birth”—as if that’s what the 14th Amendment actually intended. This is the kind of willful misreading of the Constitution that has fueled the crisis of so-called “anchor babies” and undermined our sovereignty for generations.

The left’s legal strategy is obvious—they can’t sell their open-borders agenda to the American people, so they rely on activist judges to impose it. Civil rights groups claim the president lacks authority to clarify immigration policy, especially on birthright citizenship. But what they really want is to keep the system broken and exploit the chaos.

The Supreme Court tried to limit nationwide injunctions but left a loophole for class-action lawsuits. Activist judges are now using that loophole to block policies they oppose. We saw it with efforts to end protected status for Haitian migrants, and now we’re seeing it again.

This isn’t just a legal fight—it’s a battle for the soul of the country. Trump’s executive order sparked a much-needed debate about citizenship, and the left is desperate to shut it down. Will the Supreme Court be forced to step in again to restore sanity, or will it continue to let rogue judges dictate immigration policy?

The stakes are enormous. Every day this obstruction drags on, Americans lose the right to control who joins our national family. It’s time to end the abuse and restore the rule of law.

