JD Vance Got Banned From Bluesky in Record Time. Here’s Why.

Vice President JD Vance just pulled off a troll so perfect, it could have come straight from President Trump’s playbook—and the left absolutely lost it.

On Wednesday, Vance announced on X that he had joined the fringe leftist social platform Bluesky, posting, “Just set up my page on @bluesky, hope to see you guys there!” But it was the message that followed that really sent the place into meltdown.

“I’ve learned this is the place for common sense political discussion and analysis,” Vance wrote, clearly twisting the knife. “So, I’m thrilled to be here to engage with all of you.”

Now, I’m sure you’re wondering how Vance got banned so quickly. What did he do?

His first post on the Temu knockoff of X—designed for fragile, perpetually triggered leftists—included a screenshot of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld Tennessee’s ban on so-called genital mutilation procedures for minors, highlighting the following quote from the court’s opinion:

There are several problems with appealing and deferring to the authority of the expert class. First, so-called experts have no license to countermand the "wisdom, fairness, or logic of legislative choices." FCC v. Beach Communications, Inc., 508 U. S. 307, 313 (1993). Second, contrary to the representations of the United States and the private plaintiffs, there is no medical consensus on how best to treat gender dysphoria in children. Third, notwithstanding the alleged experts' view that young children can provide informed consent to irreversible sex-transition treatments, whether such consent is possible is a question of medical ethics that States must decide for themselves. Fourth, there are particularly good reasons to question the expert class here, as recent revelations suggest that leading voices in this area have relied on questionable evidence, and have allowed ideology to influence their medical guidance.

Just set up my page on @bluesky, hope to see you guys there! pic.twitter.com/5cgjyMF8su — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 18, 2025

Vance followed up with another post that read, “To that end, I found Justice Thomas's concurrence on medical care for transgender youth quite illuminating. He argues that many of our so-called ‘experts’ have used bad arguments and substandard science to push experimental therapies on our youth.”

For our VIPs: Bluesky Proves Everything Wrong With the Political Left

His final post, mere seconds later, added, “I might add that many of those scientists are receiving substantial resources from big pharma to push these medicines on kids. What do you think?”

Well, the Bluesky overlords didn’t think much of it at all. Within minutes, the vice president was suspended—proof once again that these platforms preach tolerance, right up until they encounter an opinion that doesn’t fit their narrative.

Wow. They banned JD Vance from Blue sky in under 15 minutes



What a hero https://t.co/fxki0UzR9Z pic.twitter.com/kKQmOHWin0 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 18, 2025

It was a masterclass in trolling—and a perfect reminder of just how allergic the left is to free speech when they can’t control it. In fact, Bluesky has gotten so bad with censorship that even Mark Cuban says it’s become toxic to anyone who doesn’t toe the line 100%. “Even if you agree with 95% of what a person is saying on a topic, if there is one point that you might call out as being more of a gray area, they will call you a fascist etc.,” Cuban observed.

