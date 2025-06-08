Democrats MELT DOWN After Trump Federalizes National Guard to Stop Riots

How many times can we keep saying that Democrats haven’t learned a thing from the 2024 election? It’s hard to believe that we’ve now reached a point where Democrats flying down to El Salvador to wine and dine an illegal immigrant MS-13 gang member were the good old days because the radical left has now escalated to rioting.

This isn’t just political theater anymore. It’s a dangerous meltdown. Violence and destruction aren’t just tolerated—they’re part of the left’s political playbook. When they don’t get their way, they pour gasoline and light a match, leaving chaos in their wake.

We’ve been covering the anti-ICE riots rocking Los Angeles—and President Trump is making it crystal clear that he’s not playing games. On Saturday, he took decisive action to protect federal law enforcement and restore order. With a stroke of the pen, he signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guard troops to the city to put an end to “the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.”

This isn’t some complex constitutional puzzle. It’s basic law and order. When a violent mob attacks law enforcement and storms a federal building, you don’t hold a press conference and whine about “root causes.” You put on the cuffs. You take back control. And if the locals won’t do it, the president absolutely should. Trump did what any serious leader would do—and he didn’t wait around for permission because local leaders are clearly on the side of the rioters.

That kind of dereliction of duty is exactly why the National Guard had to be called in. Trump didn’t escalate the situation—he responded to it. And he did so because local officials refused to.

And now Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom are crying like children over it

“The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions,” Newsom said in a statement Saturday night. “LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice. We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need. The Guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery. This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust.”

Rep. Nanette D. Barragán (D-Calif) also blasted the move. “Calling in the National Guard when the Governor has not requested assistance is an intentional move by the Trump Administration to unnecessarily escalate the situation in Los Angeles County,” she said on X.

“The Trump Administration’s calling on the California National Guard without the authorization of the Governor is unprecedented,” claimed Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), clearly unaware that presidents have the power to federalize the National Guard of any state during times of serious national emergency.

Under 10 U.S.C. § 12406, the president doesn’t need to sit on his hands while chaos erupts. This statute gives him the authority to federalize a state’s National Guard when the situation demands it—whether we’re facing an invasion or a rebellion. It’s one of the few tools in the president’s arsenal designed to kick in when local and state authorities fall short—and make no mistake, that’s what’s happening right now.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) going off of the same talking points, similarly accused the Trump administration of “sowing more chaos and division in our communities.”

Democrats have no credibility here. Once again, they’ve sided with rioters and illegal aliens over law enforcement, and now the chaos they fueled is burning out of control. Trump and the Republicans are proving once again that they are the adults in the room willing to do what it takes to restore order. All the left had to do was stop the mob and enforce the law.

