I Totally Voted for This: FBI Wants Us to Report Hospitals Still Butchering Kids

Over the past decade, radical gender ideology hasn’t just crept into American life; it’s steamrolled through it. Hollywood worships it, government institutions promote it, and the medical establishment? They’ve cashed in. What used to be unthinkable is now mainstream, all because the left decided biology is optional and profit is paramount.

We’re talking about irreversible hormone treatments and surgeries pushed on vulnerable, confused people — many of them kids — who’ve been sold the lie that “transitioning” is the magic fix for all their problems. It’s not. It’s a one-way ticket to lifelong medical dependence and regret. But that’s the point, isn’t it? The system doesn’t want healing; it wants customers.

After years of the Biden administration condoning the mutilation of vulnerable children in the name of “gender-affirming care,” the Trump administration is standing up to protect children.

While many hospitals have finally backed away from these barbaric procedures on minors, thanks to mounting legal and public pressure, others continue to dig in. In several Democrat-run states, officials are openly defying the new federal directive, prioritizing politics over the well-being of children.

That’s why Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a forceful reminder back in April, making it crystal clear that the Justice Department won’t tolerate this lawlessness. “The Department of Justice will not sit idly by while doctors, motivated by ideology, profits, or both, exploit and mutilate our children,” she declared. “Under my watch, the Department will act decisively to protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of care.”

She added, “I am putting medical practitioners, hospitals, and clinics on notice: In the United States, it is a felony to perform, attempt to perform, or conspire to perform female genital mutilation (‘FGM’) on any person under the age of 18. That crime carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years per count.”

To help police this law and ensure that rogue procedures aren’t performed, the FBI is now urging the public to report health care providers who are involved in these irreversible and barbaric procedures.

Help the FBI protect children. As the Attorney General has made clear, we will protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of gender-affirming care.



Report tips of any hospitals, clinics, or practitioners performing these surgical… — FBI (@FBI) June 2, 2025

While the radical left may complain, we’re well past the point of playing nice on this.

During his first week back in office, Trump issued an executive order to protect children from the barbaric transgender cult.

“Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions,” the order read. “This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end.”

The executive order mandated that "it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures."

This is what real leadership looks like. After years of chaos, cowardice, and complicity under the Biden administration, President Trump is restoring sanity and drawing a clear moral line: Children are not lab experiments, and no ideology, no matter how fashionable, has the right to mutilate them. With the full weight of the federal government now behind the effort to stop these horrific practices, the days of unchecked abuse in the name of “gender-affirming care” are coming to an end.

