Ex-Obama Aide Makes Bombshell Admission About Biden's Health Cover-Up

In a stunning moment of candor on "The Weekly Show" podcast with Jon Stewart, former Obama speechwriter and "Pod Save America" co-host Jon Lovett admitted what conservatives have been saying for years: the left knew Joe Biden wasn’t up to the job, but it deliberately misled the public to win an election.

During a discussion about Biden’s age and mental fitness, Lovett confessed that he and others in the Democratic orbit saw clear signs of Biden’s decline long before the 2024 campaign imploded but chose to downplay them out of fear that honesty would hurt their chances of keeping power.

Lovett recalled seeing Biden in April 2024: “He was rambling, and he was hard to follow, and he repeated a story.” But rather than raise alarms, he and others accepted assurances from Biden’s handlers that he was “just exhausted.”

“And, you know, I— I think people inside maybe weren't being honest with themselves about what they were seeing," he added. "But I know if, like, from my own point of view, part of what was a challenge was because Joe Biden seemed so hellbent on staying in, right, I never wanted to be dishonest about what I felt we were seeing.”

Yeah, sure. Does he really think we're supposed to believe that?

That pattern of willful ignorance continued at the infamous George Clooney fundraiser, where insiders again saw troubling signs of decline but looked the other way.

“I remember feeling I wanna talk about this as a huge liability, I wanna talk about this as something Joe Biden can overcome. But I’m not gonna go so far as to say, ‘I think Joe Biden must drop out,’ ‘He is too old to be president.’” Lovett admitted. Why? Because “if Joe Biden is the candidate, I want him to f***ing win because I care about the country.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This is where the outrage should be deafening. Lovett admitted to weighing the truth against political utility and siding with the latter. He was more concerned about his words being used by the right than about telling the public the truth. In other words, protecting Biden — and the Democratic machine — was more important than being honest with voters.

Related: The Biden Family's Pattern of Health Deception Spans Decades

These aren’t just communications strategists. These are the people who helped shape narratives, move public opinion, and protect a man who, by their own admission, was not mentally fit to be president.

Lovett’s confession confirms what many suspected: Biden’s decline wasn’t a surprise. It was an open secret in Democratic circles. And rather than tell the truth, they chose silence and spin. They went to extreme lengths to convince themselves everything was fine because they didn’t want to give those of us on the right, who had been pointing out Biden’s decline for years, a talking point.

They lied because they wanted their team to win — no matter the cost.

This wasn’t loyalty. It was deception. And the consequences have been historic. The country got saddled with a president who wasn’t running the show, while the people who knew better stayed quiet to protect their political power. Lovett just pulled back the curtain. And what’s behind it is even uglier than we thought.

