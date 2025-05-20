WATCH: CNN Tries To Spin Biden Health Scandal Into Trump Attack

During a panel discussion on CNN Monday evening, Scott Jennings sharply rebuked Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky and host Abby Phillip for trying to redirect attention from President Joe Biden’s growing health scandal by dredging up old talking points about Donald Trump.

Host Abby Phillip opened the discussion by questioning whether Biden ever received PSA screenings during his presidency. “We don’t know actually whether President Biden had a PSA done at any – in any of the four years that he was in office,” Phillip said. “We may never know. Are we entitled to know?”

Jennings didn’t hesitate. “I think if you’re telling the American people for any period of time, ‘Not only am I competent to serve and capable of serving today, but I can serve four more years,’ you do deserve, as an American citizen, to know what is the full health situation of the president,” he said.

Jennings also called out the coordinated dishonesty from Biden’s inner circle. “The number of lies that were told on his behalf by his White House staff, and his campaign, and the whole Democratic apparatus — today, whatever we hear today, by default, the American people are going to say, ‘Well, they lied to us about one thing, they’re never going to tell us the truth about this thing.’”

He added, “As a political matter, I think a massive amount of trust has been lost, and a massive amount of credibility was spent on covering up for him, and it’s going to be hard for the Democrats to get it back.”

But instead of acknowledging the scandal, Roginsky deflected to Trump-era conspiracy theories. “Are we forgetting here… that Ronny Jackson, when he was the White House doctor for Donald Trump, said that Donald Trump was in good enough health to live to be 200, that he had such incredible genes, that he was going to live forever?” she asked, before mocking Trump’s reported weight to make her point.

Jennings wasn’t having it. “You keep pivoting back to Trump, who’s clearly fine,” he shot back. Roginsky attempted again to shift the conversation, but Jennings nailed her: “So your answer to the cover-up is ‘Trump.’”

While Roginsky claimed she simply wanted an unbiased doctor to evaluate the president — any president — Jennings reminded the panel that the issue at hand was not Trump. “Cover-up is the story tonight,” he insisted.

Even as Roginsky tried to turn the conversation back to Trump, Jennings called it out: “Your answer to every question is Trump.”

At one point, Roginsky charged that Trump today isn’t the same man she knew from the 1980s, prompting laughter from Jennings. “So the cover-up is also the President of the United States who happens to be Donald J. Trump today?” he asked with open mockery.

ME: The Biden cover-up is pretty bad.



DEM: bUt TrUmP!



ME: Ok but the story is the Biden cover up, right?



DEM: tRuMp cOgNiTiVe TeSt!



ME: <Ron Burgundy voice> We are laughing! pic.twitter.com/XPhQluYek5 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 20, 2025

Imagine appearing on CNN, arguing that it was a huge scandal that Trump may have lied about his weight, and thinking that is more important than Joe Biden lying about his cognitive decline and a cancer diagnosis.

