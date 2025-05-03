Media Corruption Hits New Low With Emmy Nomination For Manipulated Harris Interview

This is unbelievable. Do you remember that “60 Minutes” of Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign? The interview at the heart of President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against CBS News for being doctored to make her sound less stupid? Well, that very interview is now being celebrated by the media establishment with—wait for it—an Emmy nomination. That’s right, it has been nominated for “Outstanding Edited Interview” at the 46th News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

You can’t make this stuff up.

This wasn’t journalism. It was election interference, and now it is being showered with praise by the same industry that’s currently trying to push the narrative that Trump is tanking in the polls today.

The other nominees in the same category tell you everything you need to know: CBS’ interviews with left-wing Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and ABC’s glorified fluff piece on Brittney Griner.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital he wasn’t surprised by the nomination.

"Of course it’s nominated for best editing because it takes some serious talent to edit Kamala’s answer into something that’s coherent and understandable, which in the end they still failed to do," he said.

Earlier this year, FCC Chair Brendan Carr launched an investigation into CBS News over allegations it violated the FCC’s “news distortion” policy. As part of that probe, Carr ordered the network to hand over the unedited transcript of its now-infamous Kamala Harris interview. CBS had refused to release it when the controversy first broke—probably because they knew exactly what it would expose.

Neither CBS News nor representatives for Trump's legal team responded to Fox News Digital's requests for comment. Last fall, Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit (it has since been increased to $20 billion) against CBS News and its parent company Paramount Global for what he alleged was election interference with how the network handled its Harris interview in the days leading up to the presidential election. The lawsuit stems from an exchange Harris had with "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker, who asked her why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn't "listening" to the Biden administration. Harris was widely mocked for the "word salad" answer that aired in a preview clip of the interview on "Face the Nation." However, when Whitaker asked the same question during the primetime special, Harris had a different, more concise response. Critics at the time accused CBS News of editing Harris' "word salad" answer to shield the then-vice president from further backlash leading up to Election Day.

And sure enough, when the raw transcript and footage finally came out, it confirmed what many suspected all along: CBS selectively edited Harris’ response. They aired one part during a “Face the Nation” teaser, then saved the rest for the primetime special—giving the impression that Harris had said two different things. In reality, both clips came from the same answer.

“60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens, the same guy who refused to apologize for the Kamala Harris interview now under federal scrutiny, suddenly resigned last week. The reason? Owens says corporate higher-ups were breathing down his neck, making it impossible to maintain editorial independence. Translation: CBS wanted control over the narrative, especially anything involving Donald Trump.

According to reports, CBS boss Shari Redstone didn’t just want to “keep tabs” on Trump-related segments—she allegedly pushed execs to delay any damaging stories about Trump until after the Skydance merger was finalized. In other words, editorial integrity took a back seat to corporate deal-making.

And if there was any doubt this wasn’t business as usual, even CBS journalists on “Evening News” and “60 Minutes” gave Owens an emotional sendoff on-air, all while carefully dancing around the elephant in the room: Trump’s pending lawsuit. One CBS insider even admitted to Fox News Digital that the entire newsroom is “on edge.”

Can you blame them? Between the FCC investigation, the lawsuit, and now the resignation of a top producer under suspicious circumstances, CBS News is unraveling—and they’ve only got themselves to blame.

