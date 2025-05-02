April Jobs Report Belies Democrats' Doom-and-Gloom Narrative on Economy, Tariffs, and Recession

The left’s doom-and-gloom predictions about President Trump’s trade war have once again proven to be partisan fearmongering.

The April 2025 jobs report delivered a welcome dose of optimism for the U.S. economy, surpassing expectations across the board. Employers added 177,000 jobs last month — beating even the most optimistic Wall Street forecasts, which had topped out at 171,000.

Advertisement

The labor force participation rate ticked up slightly to 62.6%, continuing its gradual climb and signaling renewed confidence among Americans returning to work. The household employment survey was even more encouraging, revealing a surge of 436,000 more employed workers, pushing the total to nearly 164 million. Notably, the quality of jobs is also improving. Full-time employment jumped by 305,000, while the number of Americans holding multiple jobs actually declined by 76,000, suggesting more people are securing positions that pay enough to allow them to shed second jobs.

“This is the second month in a row where the jobs report has beat expectations. Wages are continuing to rise and labor force participation is increasing,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “This is exactly what we want to see: more Americans working for higher wages. More winning is on the way!”

Perhaps most telling of the shifting dynamic was the surge in native-born employment, which soared by more than one million, signaling a labor market that’s increasingly benefiting American workers.

For our VIPs: Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Masterclass in Economic Leverage

Naturally, there are some sectors experiencing adjustment as tariffs take effect. Manufacturing shed 1,000 jobs, and retail lost 1,800 positions. However, these minor fluctuations pale in comparison to the overall strength of the labor market.

Advertisement

The federal government reduced employment by 9,000 positions, and that’s good news. It shows that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is successfully trimming bureaucratic bloat, just as conservatives have long advocated.

Economist Steve Moore praised the latest jobs numbers as a clear sign of economic strength. “This is an amazing report,” Moore said. “The labor force participation rate rose. So, this is a really strong number.”

Fox Business Network’s Charles Payne highlighted unexpected sector resilience. “Transportation and warehousing — those are the jobs that were supposed to be hit, right? Up 29,000,” he noted. “Maybe some of this manufacturing, some of these deals that the White House has announced, maybe we’re starting to see that already play out.”

Democrats desperately wanted to blame Trump’s tariffs for an economic downturn that never materialized. Instead, we’re seeing a resilient economy that continues to outperform expectations. While the Commerce Department reported a 0.3% GDP decline in Q1, this was largely due to companies stocking up on imports ahead of tariff implementation — a temporary statistical quirk, not a sign of economic weakness.

That didn’t stop Democrats from pouncing on the news, insisting that Trump’s tariffs had destroyed the economy and that we were on the verge of a recession.

But here’s what the mainstream media won’t tell you: the success extends far beyond just job numbers. Hourly earnings increased to $36.06, showing that American workers are taking home bigger paychecks under Trump’s policies. This wage growth is particularly significant because it’s occurring without driving up inflation, proving that conservative economic policies work.

Advertisement

Annual wage growth held steady at 3.8%, maintaining a healthy pace in line with inflation targets. All in all, April’s report paints a promising picture of an economy getting back on solid footing — something the Biden administration never quite managed to achieve.

The bottom line? President Trump’s aggressive stance on fair trade is working exactly as intended. Americans are working, wages are rising, and the economy remains fundamentally strong. Maybe it’s time Democrats finally admit their dire predictions about Trump’s economic policies have failed.

While the mainstream media pushes recession fears, we're bringing you the real story of America's economic resurgence. Get exclusive analysis of Trump's winning economic strategy and deeper insights into the jobs numbers the media won't report. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and support truthful reporting.